2H AGO

Monday qualifiers: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

All-time greatest moments from John Deere Classic

    Written by Staff

    The John Deere Classic offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at Pinnacle Country Club offers spots for the four lowest medalists.

    In the event of a tie for the last qualifying position, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff immediately following play.

    Famously, Aldrich Potgieter made a 345-yard ace at the par-4 17th hole at Pinnacle Country Club during the 2023 Monday qualifier.

    Track all scores from the John Deere Classic Monday qualifier here.

    Jun 30, 2025

    Jun 30, 2025

    Jun 30, 2025

