Monday qualifiers: John Deere Classic
The John Deere Classic offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at Pinnacle Country Club offers spots for the four lowest medalists.
In the event of a tie for the last qualifying position, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff immediately following play.
Famously, Aldrich Potgieter made a 345-yard ace at the par-4 17th hole at Pinnacle Country Club during the 2023 Monday qualifier.