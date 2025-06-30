Brandt Snedeker betting profile: John Deere Classic
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Snedeker's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-75
|E
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Snedeker has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this event.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.364
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.327
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.053
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.728
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.016
|0.022
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker ranks fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.728.
- He is ninth in Putts Per Round with an average of 27.95.
- Snedeker's Driving Distance average of 284.6 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, he ranks 140th with 63.61%.
- Snedeker has accumulated 260 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.