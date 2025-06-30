PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the John Deere Classic.

    Snedeker's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-75E
    2023MC71-70-1
    2022MC75-71+4

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Snedeker has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this event.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT775-73-74-65-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-65+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-70+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5773-71-70-73+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-69-67-67-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.364-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.3270.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.053-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7280.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0160.022

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker ranks fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.728.
    • He is ninth in Putts Per Round with an average of 27.95.
    • Snedeker's Driving Distance average of 284.6 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, he ranks 140th with 63.61%.
    • Snedeker has accumulated 260 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

