4H AGO

Monday qualifiers: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

All-time greatest shots from RBC Canadian Open

All-time greatest shots from RBC Canadian Open

    Written by Staff

    The RBC Canadian Open offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at TPC Toronto in Toronto, Canada, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at The Pulpit Club offers spots for the four lowest medalists.

    Cristian DiMarco took medalist honors with a 3-under 68 and will be joined in the field by Josh Goldenberg and Yi Cao. Amateur Matthew Javier earned the fourth spot in a 2-for-1 playoff over Mark Hoffman.

    See scores from the RBC Canadian Open Monday qualifier here.

