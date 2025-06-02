4H AGO
Monday qualifiers: RBC Canadian Open
The RBC Canadian Open offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at TPC Toronto in Toronto, Canada, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at The Pulpit Club offers spots for the four lowest medalists.
Cristian DiMarco took medalist honors with a 3-under 68 and will be joined in the field by Josh Goldenberg and Yi Cao. Amateur Matthew Javier earned the fourth spot in a 2-for-1 playoff over Mark Hoffman.