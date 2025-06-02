PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D70-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-68-74-68-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1169-66-66-67-1263.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6869-71-78-78+86.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4577-71-72-73+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3968-69-69-69-916.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld365-67-68-65-19190.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4268-75-75-73+311.750

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.4720.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.191-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0470.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.207-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.121-0.128

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.472 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.191 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda is delivering a -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    • Salinda has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

