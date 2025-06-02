Isaiah Salinda betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-68-74-68
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|69-71-78-78
|+8
|6.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|77-71-72-73
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|3
|65-67-68-65
|-19
|190.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|68-75-75-73
|+3
|11.750
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.472
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.191
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.047
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.207
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.121
|-0.128
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.472 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.191 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda is delivering a -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
- Salinda has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.