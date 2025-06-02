PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 57th in his previous appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Meissner's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5767-73-68-72E

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting an even-par score.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2871-69-68-69-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6568-69-73-72-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5370-71-72-74-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5272-70-72-78+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-69-68-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-69-70-75E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a tie for 28th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 3-under par.
    • He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.516-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2430.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.265-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.057-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.065-0.310

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.243 (56th) this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.265 ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
    • Meissner's average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 99th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

