Mac Meissner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 57th in his previous appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Meissner's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|67-73-68-72
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting an even-par score.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|71-69-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|68-69-73-72
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|72-70-72-78
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-69-68-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-75
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a tie for 28th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 3-under par.
- He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.310 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.516
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.243
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.265
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.057
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.065
|-0.310
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.243 (56th) this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.265 ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Meissner's average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 99th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
