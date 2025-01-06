PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    Patton Kizzire will appear Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his last tournament he placed 40th in The Sentry, shooting 14-under at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Kizzire has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been 25th.
    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 13th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Kizzire's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20241368-65-68-67-12
    1/12/20237667-70-72-73+2
    1/13/20224263-68-72-68-9
    1/14/2021764-69-65-64-18
    1/9/2020MC70-74+4
    1/10/20191367-68-67-65-13

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kizzire has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kizzire has an average of -1.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of -1.379 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season, which ranked 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranked 87th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 18th on TOUR with an average of 0.458 per round. Additionally, he ranked seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.95%.
    • On the greens, Kizzire registered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.29, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 26.52% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87301.7296.7
    Greens in Regulation %771.95%71.53%
    Putts Per Round13129.2929.8
    Par Breakers3026.52%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.81%13.19%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire last season played 23 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times (47.8%).
    • Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 20-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 241 points last season, Kizzire finished 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.832 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kizzire put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking second in the field at 7.467. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.957), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.062-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4580.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0590.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.167-1.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.288-1.379

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6671-69-73-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-69-67-72-1419

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.