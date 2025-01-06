Patton Kizzire betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Kizzire has an average finish of 50th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kizzire has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.

Kizzire has an average of -1.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.