Patton Kizzire betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Patton Kizzire will appear Jan. 9-12 in Honolulu at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. In his last tournament he placed 40th in The Sentry, shooting 14-under at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kizzire has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been 25th.
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 13th after posting a score of 12-under.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Kizzire's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|1/12/2023
|76
|67-70-72-73
|+2
|1/13/2022
|42
|63-68-72-68
|-9
|1/14/2021
|7
|64-69-65-64
|-18
|1/9/2020
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|1/10/2019
|13
|67-68-67-65
|-13
Kizzire's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kizzire has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kizzire has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Kizzire has an average of -1.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of -1.379 in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season, which ranked 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranked 87th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 18th on TOUR with an average of 0.458 per round. Additionally, he ranked seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.95%.
- On the greens, Kizzire registered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.29, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 26.52% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.7
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|71.95%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.29
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.52%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.81%
|13.19%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire last season played 23 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times (47.8%).
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 20-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 241 points last season, Kizzire finished 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.832 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Kizzire put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking second in the field at 7.467. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.957), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.059
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.167
|-1.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.288
|-1.379
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-69-67-72
|-14
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.