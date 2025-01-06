Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Jacob Bridgeman looks to show better in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Bridgeman has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- In addition, Murray's average driving distance was 310.5 (17th in field), he hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Bridgeman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|72-67
|-1
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Bridgeman is averaging 0.979 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 1.542 in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.6
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|68.38%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.35%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.39%
|13.89%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Bridgeman put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 11th with a score of 18-under (five shots back of the winner).
- Bridgeman collected 308 points last season, placing 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.251
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.084
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.140
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.584
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.557
|1.542
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.