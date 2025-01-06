Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Over his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 twice.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.

Bridgeman is averaging 0.979 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.