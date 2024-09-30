2H AGO
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Ryo Hisatsune will appear in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a third-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Hisatsune is competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -2.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -1.574 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 123rd, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune has a 0.215 mark (60th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (132nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|295.7
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|69.28%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.33
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|106
|23.48%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.14%
|15.87%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times (59.1%).
- With 522 points, Hisatsune currently sits 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished 35th in that event).
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.041
|0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.215
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.126
|-0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.141
|-2.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.241
|-1.574
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
