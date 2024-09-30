PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Ryo Hisatsune will appear in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a third-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Hisatsune is competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -2.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -1.574 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 123rd, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune has a 0.215 mark (60th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (132nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123295.7300.8
    Greens in Regulation %2469.28%69.44%
    Putts Per Round13229.3330.6
    Par Breakers10623.48%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.14%15.87%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times (59.1%).
    • With 522 points, Hisatsune currently sits 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished 35th in that event).
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0410.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2150.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.126-0.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.141-2.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.241-1.574

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.