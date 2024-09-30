Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished 35th in that event).

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.