Brice Garnett betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 36th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting.