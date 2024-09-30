PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brice Garnett will play Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 41st in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 6-under at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Garnett has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Garnett last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Garnett's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC69-72-3
    9/29/20225472-67-71-73-5
    9/30/20215672-67-71-70-8
    10/1/2020MC70-72-2
    9/19/2019MC70-73-1

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 36th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Garnett is averaging -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.9286.7
    Greens in Regulation %-70.76%71.18%
    Putts Per Round-29.2129.2
    Par Breakers-27.34%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.04%17.36%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win .
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 61.5%.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.582

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.