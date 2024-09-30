Brice Garnett betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett will play Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 41st in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 6-under at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Garnett has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 5-under.
- Garnett last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Garnett's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|9/29/2022
|54
|72-67-71-73
|-5
|9/30/2021
|56
|72-67-71-70
|-8
|10/1/2020
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|9/19/2019
|MC
|70-73
|-1
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 36th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Garnett is averaging -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.9
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.76%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.21
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.34%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.04%
|17.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win .
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 61.5%.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.582
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.