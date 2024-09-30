PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Villegas' average finish has been 25th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Villegas last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Villegas' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC71-69-4
    9/30/2021MC71-73E
    10/1/20202369-69-74-66-10

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Villegas finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Villegas finished 57th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished 9 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Camilo Villegas has averaged 280.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.822 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -3.640 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.5280.5
    Greens in Regulation %-65.45%49.07%
    Putts Per Round-30.0030.9
    Par Breakers-23.58%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.51%14.35%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.640

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.