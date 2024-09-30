Camilo Villegas betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five events, Villegas finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Villegas finished 57th in his only finish over his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished 9 relative to par in his only made cut.

Camilo Villegas has averaged 280.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Villegas has an average of -0.822 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.