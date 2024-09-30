Camilo Villegas betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Villegas' average finish has been 25th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Villegas last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Villegas' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|9/30/2021
|MC
|71-73
|E
|10/1/2020
|23
|69-69-74-66
|-10
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five events, Villegas finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Villegas finished 57th in his only finish over his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished 9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 280.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -0.822 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -3.640 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.5
|280.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.45%
|49.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.58%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.51%
|14.35%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.640
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
