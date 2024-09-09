Lee Hodges betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges enters play in Napa, California, USA, trying for better results Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Hodges has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Hodges' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|9/16/2021
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Hodges' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hodges has an average finish of 62nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hodges has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of -3.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging -3.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.174 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.247. Additionally, he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.26%.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a -0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 20.19% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|294.7
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|65.26%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.13
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.19%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.55%
|12.70%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 24 tournaments).
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
- As of now, Hodges has compiled 596 points, which ranks him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 4.454 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges put up his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking seventh in the field at 3.515. In that event, he finished 77th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.174
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.247
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.192
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.195
|-3.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.313
|-3.267
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.