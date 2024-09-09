PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges enters play in Napa, California, USA, trying for better results Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Hodges has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Hodges' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/2022MC70-73-1
    9/16/2021MC73-74+3

    Hodges' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hodges has an average finish of 62nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Hodges has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of -3.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging -3.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.174 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.247. Additionally, he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.26%.
    • On the greens, Hodges has delivered a -0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 20.19% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127294.7295.5
    Greens in Regulation %11065.26%70.63%
    Putts Per Round11329.1331.1
    Par Breakers16220.19%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.55%12.70%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 24 tournaments).
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
    • As of now, Hodges has compiled 596 points, which ranks him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 4.454 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges put up his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking seventh in the field at 3.515. In that event, he finished 77th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.1740.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.247-0.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1920.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.195-3.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.313-3.267

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.