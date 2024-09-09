Lee Hodges betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hodges has an average finish of 62nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Hodges has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hodges has an average of -3.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.