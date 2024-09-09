Erik Barnes betting profile: Procore Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes enters play in Napa, California, USA, looking for better results Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the 3M Open.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Barnes has entered the Procore Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Barnes' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
Barnes' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -7.722 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.9
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.74%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.85
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.17%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.94%
|21.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 41.2%.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-5.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.722
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Procore Championship.
