Erik Barnes betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Erik Barnes enters play in Napa, California, USA, looking for better results Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Barnes has entered the Procore Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Barnes' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/2022MC75-73+4

    Barnes' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -7.722 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Barnes' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-301.9300.6
    Greens in Regulation %-62.74%59.26%
    Putts Per Round-28.8528.7
    Par Breakers-23.17%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.94%21.30%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barnes' best finishes

    • Barnes has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 41.2%.

    Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---5.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.722

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barnes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5268-65-68-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-69-73-71-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5870-70-70-71-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open266-66-69-68-44165
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D79+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1772-68-66-67-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5871-70-70-72-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6570-69-74-70+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-77+9--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Procore Championship.

