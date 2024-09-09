Erik Barnes betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting.