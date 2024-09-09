Greyson Sigg betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.395, which ranked 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.