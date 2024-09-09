PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Greyson Sigg betting profile: Procore Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg looks for better results in the 2024 Procore Championship after he took 25th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Sigg's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished 25th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Sigg's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20232569-71-69-71-8
    9/15/20225167-73-73-71-4
    9/16/20213068-72-71-69-8

    Sigg's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Sigg has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging -3.377 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -4.132 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.183 this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 18th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.469, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 30.05 putts per round (162nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137293.0296.2
    Greens in Regulation %1969.44%73.33%
    Putts Per Round16230.0531.4
    Par Breakers11822.92%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.89%17.22%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg has participated in 22 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Sigg ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.395, which ranked 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.183-1.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4690.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.0840.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.692-3.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.322-4.132

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Procore Championship.

