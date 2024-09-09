Greyson Sigg betting profile: Procore Championship
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg looks for better results in the 2024 Procore Championship after he took 25th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Sigg's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished 25th after posting a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Sigg's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|9/15/2022
|51
|67-73-73-71
|-4
|9/16/2021
|30
|68-72-71-69
|-8
Sigg's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Sigg has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -3.377 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -4.132 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.183 this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 18th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.469, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 30.05 putts per round (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|293.0
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|69.44%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|30.05
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|118
|22.92%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.89%
|17.22%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg has participated in 22 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Sigg ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 7.774 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.395, which ranked 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.183
|-1.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.469
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.084
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.692
|-3.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.322
|-4.132
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Procore Championship.
