Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five appearances, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Dougherty has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 324.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging -1.149 Strokes Gained: Putting.