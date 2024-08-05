Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Kevin Dougherty missed the cut at the 3M Open. He'll be after a better result Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dougherty's first time playing at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Dougherty has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 324.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging -1.149 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging -1.436 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.898, which ranks second on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (316.6 yards) ranks third, and his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.394. Additionally, he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
- On the greens, Dougherty's -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 126th on TOUR this season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranks 159th. He has broken par 23.68% of the time (109th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|316.6
|324.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|68.25%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.69
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.68%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.95%
|14.35%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty, who has played 17 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Dougherty ranks 186th in the FedExCup standings with 72 points.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.507. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.437 mark ranked 37th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty put up his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.475. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078), which ranked 22nd in the field.
- Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.898
|1.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.394
|-2.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.439
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.176
|-1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.111
|-1.436
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|65-71-72-66
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.