Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Wyndham Championship

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the 3M Open, Patrick Fishburn carded a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship aiming for a better finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Fishburn is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
- Patrick Fishburn has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 1.164 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 5.349 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.644, which ranks eighth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranks 29th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.147.
- On the greens, Fishburn's 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, while he averages 29.76 putts per round (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|307.4
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|71.30%
|79.32%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.76
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|93
|24.21%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|13.10%
|9.26%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Fishburn has 384 points, placing him 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 4.366 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.882, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.644
|2.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.147
|0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.318
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.121
|1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.300
|5.349
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
