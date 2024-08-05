Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Fishburn has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.

Patrick Fishburn has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn is averaging 1.164 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.