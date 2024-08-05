Peter Malnati betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.

Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.