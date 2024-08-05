Peter Malnati betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Peter Malnati enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, seeking better results Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Malnati's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 10-under, over his last seven appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Malnati last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Malnati's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|8/4/2022
|27
|64-72-69-67
|-8
|8/12/2021
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|8/13/2020
|20
|68-65-64-70
|-13
|8/1/2019
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|8/16/2018
|24
|66-65-71-66
|-12
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 72nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati is averaging -0.872 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -4.709 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.543 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a -0.269 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 61.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has registered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.54, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|296.2
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|61.02%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.54
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|129
|22.98%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|17.51%
|19.05%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Malnati has 794 points, ranking him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.543
|-2.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.269
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.032
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.410
|-0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.369
|-4.709
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.