PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Peter Malnati enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, seeking better results Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Malnati's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 10-under, over his last seven appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Malnati last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Malnati's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC69-70-1
    8/4/20222764-72-69-67-8
    8/12/2021MC70-71+1
    8/13/20202068-65-64-70-13
    8/1/2019MC67-75+2
    8/16/20182466-65-71-66-12

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 72nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Malnati is averaging -0.872 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -4.709 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.543 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a -0.269 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 61.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has registered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.54, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115296.2301.5
    Greens in Regulation %17061.02%62.70%
    Putts Per Round3628.5429.8
    Par Breakers12922.98%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance15917.51%19.05%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Malnati has 794 points, ranking him 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
    • Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.543-2.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.269-1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.032-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.410-0.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.369-4.709

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.