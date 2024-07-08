Amateur as betting favorite? Luke Clanton tops ISCO Championship odds

Clanton just wrapped his sophomore season at Florida State, and Sunday he became the first player since Billy Jo Patton in 1958 to record back-to-back top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR as an amateur. His summer to remember began at the U.S. Open, where he made the cut en route to a T41 finish in his first TOUR start, then he followed with a T10 result at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.