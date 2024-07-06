David Skinns betting profile: ISCO Championship

Skinns has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Skinns has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.

In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting.