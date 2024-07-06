David Skinns betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
David Skinns enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a 131st-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Skinns has played the ISCO Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 68th, posting a score of 6-under.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Skinns' recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|68
|65-70-71-76
|-6
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Skinns has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of 3.456 in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.052 this season, which ranks 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 23rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.421.
- On the greens, Skinns' 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|302.1
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|69.32%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.25
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|43
|26.26%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|15.28%
|11.81%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has participated in 17 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- With 345 points, Skinns currently ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.986. In that event, he finished 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.052
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.421
|3.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.039
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.065
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.395
|3.456
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|131
|68-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.