Camilo Villegas betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
In his last tournament, Camilo Villegas missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll be after a better outcome June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Villegas has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 67th.
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Villegas' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|W/D
|77
|+5
|7/1/2021
|67
|70-70-72-71
|-5
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Villegas finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Villegas has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 285.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -5.520 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.026 this season (170th on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.3 yards) ranks 164th, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 163rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.530. Additionally, he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.72%.
- On the greens, Villegas has registered a -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.65, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|283.3
|285.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|62.72%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.65
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.58%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|19.89%
|20.83%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas has participated in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- As of now, Villegas has accumulated 45 points, which ranks him 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.530. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-1.026
|-1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.530
|-1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.176
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.493
|-1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-2.225
|-5.520
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
