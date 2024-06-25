Camilo Villegas betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Villegas finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Villegas has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Camilo Villegas has averaged 285.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Villegas has an average of -1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.