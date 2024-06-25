Ryan McCormick betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026.

McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.299 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.