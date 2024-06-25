Ryan McCormick betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick hits the course in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- This is McCormick's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
McCormick's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McCormick has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- McCormick has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan McCormick has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging 3.235 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCormick is averaging 3.347 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.585 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 33rd, while his 49.5% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.009, while he ranks 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.81%.
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 77th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|306.3
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|64.81%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.83
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.37%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|16.85%
|10.76%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times (41.7%).
- With 91 points, McCormick currently ranks 168th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.299 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.585
|-1.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.009
|2.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.055
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.304
|3.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.327
|3.347
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
