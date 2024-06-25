PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links June 27-30, Vince Whaley will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 11-under and finished 40th at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Whaley's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Whaley last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 40th with a score of 11-under.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Whaley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20234069-69-66-73-11
    7/28/20221768-71-68-67-14
    7/1/20215871-68-70-73-6
    7/2/2020MC71-75+2

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.
    • Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 5.909 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of 3.154 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Whaley .

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.599 this season, which ranks 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.250. Additionally, he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.58%.
    • On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR, while he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 25.65% of the time (41st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61301.8310.0
    Greens in Regulation %14262.58%73.33%
    Putts Per Round6228.6828.2
    Par Breakers4125.65%28.06%
    Bogey Avoidance12916.50%11.39%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley has played 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times (53.8%).
    • With 111 points, Whaley currently sits 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked in the field.
    • Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley produced his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.107.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.712), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.599-2.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.250-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.055-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1585.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.6363.154

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-69-66-73-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-70-69-72-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-70-70-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1368-66-65-69-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-68-69-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

