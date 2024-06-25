Vince Whaley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
When he hits the links June 27-30, Vince Whaley will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 11-under and finished 40th at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Whaley's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Whaley last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing 40th with a score of 11-under.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Whaley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|7/28/2022
|17
|68-71-68-67
|-14
|7/1/2021
|58
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|7/2/2020
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Whaley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 5.909 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of 3.154 in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.599 this season, which ranks 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.250. Additionally, he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.58%.
- On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR, while he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 25.65% of the time (41st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|301.8
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|62.58%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.68
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.65%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|16.50%
|11.39%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has played 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times (53.8%).
- With 111 points, Whaley currently sits 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked in the field.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley produced his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.107.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.712), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.599
|-2.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.250
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.055
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.158
|5.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.636
|3.154
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
