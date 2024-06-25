Vince Whaley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.

Whaley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 5.909 Strokes Gained: Putting.