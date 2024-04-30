Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.762 mark ranked in the field.

Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 42nd in the field at 0.383. In that event, he finished 61st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657. He finished 61st in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.841, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).