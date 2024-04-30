Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley takes the course in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Buckley has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of -1 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Buckley's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of +2 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -3.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season (133rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 120th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 166th on TOUR with a mark of -0.634.
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.5
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.52%
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Buckley has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 27.3%.
- With 33 points, Buckley currently sits 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.762 mark ranked in the field.
- Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 42nd in the field at 0.383. In that event, he finished 61st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657. He finished 61st in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.841, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.197
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.634
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.282
|-1.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.046
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.159
|-3.465
Buckley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.