PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Hayden Buckley takes the course in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.

    Latest odds for Buckley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Buckley has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of -1 and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Buckley's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/2022MC71-72-1

    Buckley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of +2 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -3.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Buckley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season (133rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 120th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 166th on TOUR with a mark of -0.634.
    • On the greens, Buckley's -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 100th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120294.5297.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.72%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.52%

    Buckley's Best Finishes

    • Buckley has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 27.3%.
    • With 33 points, Buckley currently sits 185th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.762 mark ranked in the field.
    • Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 42nd in the field at 0.383. In that event, he finished 61st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657. He finished 61st in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.841, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.197-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.634-0.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.282-1.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.046-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.159-3.465

    Buckley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-67-73-71-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.