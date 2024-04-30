58M AGO
Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Brandt Snedeker enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 72nd-place finish in San Antonio, TX at the Valero Texas Open.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Snedeker has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -16.
- Snedeker last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022, missing the cut with a score of -3.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Snedeker's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|5/13/2021
|17
|66-68-68-70
|-16
|5/17/2018
|MC
|67-72
|-3
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 281.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging 0.223 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -3.806 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Snedeker owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.528 (168th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.3 yards ranks 180th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker sports a -1.099 average that ranks 184th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker's -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|282.3
|281.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.44%
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker has played 10 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 20% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Snedeker has 7 points, ranking him 211th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Snedeker produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.535.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at -0.485. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.390. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.338, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.064) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.528
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-1.099
|-3.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.465
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.408
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-2.501
|-3.806
Snedeker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
