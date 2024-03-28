Twin PGA TOUR pros compete in same group for first time
Pierceson and Parker Coody grouped for first two rounds of Texas Children’s Houston Open
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
HOUSTON – A historic Texas two-step has unfolded at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Coody twins are paired together for the Texas Children’s Houston Open’s first two rounds, becoming the first twin pros to compete in the same group on the PGA TOUR, on record.
The Coody twins began the opening round at 8:59 a.m. CT Thursday alongside Jacob Bridgeman.
Pierceson and Parker Coody each earned their first PGA TOUR card via the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List; Pierceson Coody finished No. 6 on the season-long standings and Parker Coody finished No. 25 (the top 30 earned 2024 TOUR status).
The Coody twins previously played together in the third round of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse – Parker Coody shot 71, besting his brother’s 74. Both twins are 2022 University of Texas graduates. Pierceson Coody finished No. 1 on that year’s PGA TOUR University Ranking; Parker Coody finished No. 13.
The Højgaard twins (Rasmus and Nicolai) have played together in multiple TOUR events, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship last summer, but never in the same group.
Twin amateur golfers David and Maxwell Ford were paired together at The RSM Classic last fall, alongside tournament host Davis Love III. Twins Curtis and Allan Strange were TOUR members in 1981; modern TOUR records begin in 1983.
The Coody twins will also tee it up as a team at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.