Scottie Scheffler eyes golf greatness with grounded mentality

“Anytime anyone asks me about Scottie, I bring it back to Tiger,” said Malnati, who will play alongside Scheffler and Will Zalatoris for the first two rounds in Houston. “The thing that impressed me when I played with Tiger (at The Genesis Invitational in 2019) was even … a little bit hobbled, well past his top form, he was by far the best iron player I've ever seen, ever, ever seen. So to see that Scottie Scheffler over years now has put up similar-type Strokes Gained numbers to Tiger, that is phenomenal.”