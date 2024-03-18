PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Monday qualifiers: Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship is the final stop on the PGA TOUR's Florida Swing. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    The Valspar Championship offers the opportunity for four golfers to play their way into the field at the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, via the Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier is contested at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida, with the four qualifiers advancing to compete at the PGA TOUR's final stop in the Florida Swing.

    In the case of any ties for the four qualifying spots, a sudden-death playoff will be contested at the end of the event to determine who will tee it up at the Valspar Championship.

    Click here for all scores from Southern Hills Plantation Club.

