5H AGO
Monday qualifiers: Valspar Championship
The Valspar Championship is the final stop on the PGA TOUR's Florida Swing. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Valspar Championship offers the opportunity for four golfers to play their way into the field at the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, via the Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier is contested at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida, with the four qualifiers advancing to compete at the PGA TOUR's final stop in the Florida Swing.
In the case of any ties for the four qualifying spots, a sudden-death playoff will be contested at the end of the event to determine who will tee it up at the Valspar Championship.