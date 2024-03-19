Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley seeks a better result in the 2024 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2022.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Bradley's average finish has been 30th, and his average score -5, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2022, Bradley missed the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Bradley's Recent Performances
- Bradley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- Keegan Bradley has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has an average of -1.917 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -1.270 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bradley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.209 ranks 65th on TOUR this season, and his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 51st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.282, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|297.2
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.93%
Bradley's Best Finishes
- Bradley has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Bradley ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings with 448 points.
Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.050 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.670. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.209
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.282
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.065
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.515
|-1.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.041
|-1.270
Bradley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
|9
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.