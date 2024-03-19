Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.050 mark ranked 15th in the field.

Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.670. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.