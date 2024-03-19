PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley seeks a better result in the 2024 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2022.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Bradley's average finish has been 30th, and his average score -5, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2022, Bradley missed the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Bradley's Recent Performances

    • Bradley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • Keegan Bradley has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has an average of -1.917 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -1.270 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bradley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.209 ranks 65th on TOUR this season, and his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 51st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.282, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance74297.2296.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.78%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.93%

    Bradley's Best Finishes

    • Bradley has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Bradley ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings with 448 points.

    Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.050 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.670. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.2090.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.282-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0650.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.515-1.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.041-1.270

    Bradley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-72-74-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-67-64-75-59
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3570-69-69-73-319
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-72-74-71+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3074-73-65-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.