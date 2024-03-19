Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Endycott has an average finish of 41st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Endycott has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.

Harrison Endycott has averaged 292.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Endycott has an average of -0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.