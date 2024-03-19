Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Harrison Endycott enters the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 coming off a 42nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Endycott finished 65th (with a score of +7) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Endycott's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Endycott has an average finish of 41st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Endycott has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
- Harrison Endycott has averaged 292.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has an average of -0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Endycott has an average of -1.383 in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Endycott put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 last season (140th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranked 161st, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranked 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Endycott ranked 145th on TOUR with an average of -0.184 per round. Additionally, he ranked 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.23%.
- On the greens, Endycott registered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|293.2
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|66.23%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.98
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|14.67%
|10.71%
Endycott's Best Finishes
- Endycott, who participated in 32 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Endycott's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 282 points last season, Endycott ranked 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.661 (he finished 69th in that event).
- Endycott produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 6.197.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.949.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Endycott posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.015). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Endycott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.169
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.184
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.113
|-0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.355
|-1.383
Endycott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|74-66-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.