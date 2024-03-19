Austin Cook Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Cook has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Cook has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.

Austin Cook has averaged 269.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting.