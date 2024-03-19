PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Austin Cook Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Austin Cook ended the weekend at -15, good for a 10th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over Cook's last three trips to the the Valspar Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Cook last played at the Valspar Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +9.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Cook's Recent Performances

    • Cook has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Cook has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Austin Cook has averaged 269.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cook is averaging -2.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cook .

    Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance187282.3269.8
    Greens in Regulation %15365.16%27.43%
    Putts Per Round4428.5528.8
    Par Breakers13521.05%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%11.81%

    Cook's Best Finishes

    • Cook took part in 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Last season Cook's best performance came when he shot -15 and finished 10th at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Cook collected 140 points last season, ranking 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee185-0.564-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.319-1.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.261-1.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.1350.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-0.757-2.224

    Cook's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1370-68-71-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3966-70-71-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-78+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

