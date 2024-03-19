Austin Cook Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Austin Cook ended the weekend at -15, good for a 10th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 seeking an improved score.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over Cook's last three trips to the the Valspar Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Cook last played at the Valspar Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +9.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Cook's Recent Performances
- Cook has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Cook has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- Austin Cook has averaged 269.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cook is averaging -2.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|187
|282.3
|269.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|65.16%
|27.43%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.55
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|135
|21.05%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|11.81%
Cook's Best Finishes
- Cook took part in 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Last season Cook's best performance came when he shot -15 and finished 10th at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Cook collected 140 points last season, ranking 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|185
|-0.564
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.319
|-1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.261
|-1.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.135
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-0.757
|-2.224
Cook's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|70-68-71-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|66-70-71-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.