Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander finished 15th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Norlander's average finish has been 30th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2023, Norlander finished 15th (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Norlander's Recent Performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Norlander has an average of 4.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 4.317 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|292.3
|281.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|51.59%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|155
|20.39%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|9.13%
Norlander's Best Finishes
- Norlander took part in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 51.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Norlander's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and finished second in that event.
- Norlander ranked 146th in the FedExCup standings with 229 points last season.
Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.004
|1.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.040
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.279
|4.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.424
|4.317
Norlander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-71-71-72
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|22
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|25
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|71-73-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-71-73-70
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-76-71
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.