Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Henrik Norlander finished 15th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Norlander's average finish has been 30th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In 2023, Norlander finished 15th (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Norlander's Recent Performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
    • In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Norlander has an average of 4.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 4.317 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance165292.3281.2
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%51.59%
    Putts Per Round17329.5929.4
    Par Breakers15520.39%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.43%9.13%

    Norlander's Best Finishes

    • Norlander took part in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 51.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Norlander's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and finished second in that event.
    • Norlander ranked 146th in the FedExCup standings with 229 points last season.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-1.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0041.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.0400.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.2794.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.4244.317

    Norlander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-71-71-72+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2272-67-69-70-1025
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6071-73-75-72+35
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-73+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-71-73-70E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3466-67-69-69-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-76-71+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8171-68-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2869-67-70-69-1319
    July 27-303M Open5767-71-69-72-55
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-78+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

