Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Norlander has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.

In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five starts.

Norlander has an average of 4.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.