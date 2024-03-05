Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.391 (he missed the cut in that event).

Hisatsune put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.460.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 3.314 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.