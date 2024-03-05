Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
In his last tournament, Ryo Hisatsune missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Hisatsune's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Hisatsune's Recent Performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -2.451 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -0.174 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hisatsune owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.306 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.6 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 61st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.266. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 124th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|294.6
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.74%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.46%
Hisatsune's Best Finishes
- Hisatsune, who has played six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Hisatsune, who has 116 points, currently sits 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.391 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Hisatsune put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.460.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 3.314 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.306
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.266
|1.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.433
|1.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.189
|-2.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.204
|-0.174
Hisatsune's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.