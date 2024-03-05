Jason Dufner Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Jason Dufner placed 44th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Dufner's average finish has been 44th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In Dufner's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he finished 44th after posting a score of -5.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Dufner's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Dufner has an average finish of 56th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Dufner has an average finishing position of 56th in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jason Dufner has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner is averaging -0.762 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner is averaging -3.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dufner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|299.1
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|68.62%
|60.74%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|29.67
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|143
|20.82%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|14.53%
|10.00%
Dufner's Best Finishes
- Dufner participated in 32 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 40.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Dufner's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -9 and finished 19th.
- Dufner collected 146 points last season, placing 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Dufner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|-2.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.101
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.122
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|190
|-0.697
|-0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.586
|-3.362
Dufner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-72-73-69
|+1
|16
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|72-70-72-73
|-1
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|69-74-76-72
|+3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|52
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-66-67-70
|-11
|24
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-69-66
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|70-67-75-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-70-70-65
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-67
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
