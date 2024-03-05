PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1 Min Read

Jason Dufner Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Jason Dufner placed 44th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Dufner at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Dufner's average finish has been 44th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In Dufner's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he finished 44th after posting a score of -5.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Dufner's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Dufner has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Dufner has an average finishing position of 56th in his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jason Dufner has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner is averaging -0.762 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner is averaging -3.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dufner's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance112299.1292.8
    Greens in Regulation %5168.62%60.74%
    Putts Per Round17829.6730.3
    Par Breakers14320.82%23.70%
    Bogey Avoidance12914.53%10.00%

    Dufner's Best Finishes

    • Dufner participated in 32 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 40.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Dufner's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -9 and finished 19th.
    • Dufner collected 146 points last season, placing 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.111-2.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.101-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.122-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190-0.697-0.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.586-3.362

    Dufner's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3671-72-73-69+116
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5872-70-72-73-13
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6069-74-76-72+35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5273-70-73-70-27
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-77+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-66-67-70-1124
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2468-67-69-70-1422
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-69-66-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1966-71-72-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6670-67-75-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-70-70-65-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-67-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

