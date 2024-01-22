PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Monday qualifiers: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

Torrey Pines Golf Course will host the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Everyone from former PGA TOUR winners to club pros and collegians will be competing in Monday's open qualifier for the opportunity to play in the Farmers Insurance Open. An 18-hole stroke play qualifier will determine the low four players advancing. In the case of any ties, a sudden-death playoff will take place.

    Click here for all scores from the Farmers Insurance Open Monday qualifier contested at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta, California.

    Click here to see the full field for the Farmers Insurance Open which will start Wednesday from Torrey Pines.

