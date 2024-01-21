Nick Dunlap shoots 60, takes three-shot lead in search of PGA TOUR’s first amateur victory since 1991

“I think it’s going to be hard either way,” Dunlap said. “Looking at this place, like, it’s supposed to be easy, and guys are shooting low numbers, but you still have to go do it. It’s still a golf course, and you still have to hit good shots. There’s out of bounds everywhere. For (Sunday), there’s a lot of water out there. Just hit one good shot at a time, and try to stack ’em and give myself a lot of good looks.”