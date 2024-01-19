Inside the Field: Farmers Insurance Open
Max Homa returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course to defend his title. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR season continues its West Coast Swing at the Farmers Insurance Open, held between Torrey Pines North and South Golf Courses. This Full-Field Event will feature plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for FedExCup points.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Collin Morikawa
Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Max Homa
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
Justin Rose
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ludvig Åberg
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Jason Day
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Tony Finau
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Taylor Moore
Vincent Norrman
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Xander Schauffele
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Sahith Theegala
Matt Wallace
Will Zalatoris
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Nick Watney
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Marcus Byrd
Nick Dunlap
Taiga Semikawa
Cameron Sisk
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.
Michael Block
Top 30 on FedExCup
Adam Schenk
Scott Stallings
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on FedExCup Fall
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Austin Eckroat
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Taylor Pendrith
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ben Martin
Ryan Moore
Peter Malnati
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Min Woo Lee
Nicolai Højgaard
# Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
J.B. Holmes
Tyler McCumber
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from DP World Tour
Adrian Meronk
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
Ryan Fox
Victor Perez
Alexander Björk
Sami Valimaki
Robert MacIntyre
Matthieu Pavon
Ryo Hisatsune
Players 2-30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Chan Kim
Alejandro Tosti
Richard Hoey
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Paul Barjon
Max Greyserman
Chandler Phillips
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
David Skinns
Jake Knapp
Jacob Bridgeman
Jimmy Stanger
Norman Xiong
Nicholas Lindheim
Joe Highsmith
Patrick Fishburn
McClure Meissner
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Chris Gotterup
William Furr
Parker Coody
Josh Teater
Ryan McCormick
Scott Gutschewski
Roger Sloan
Rafael Campos