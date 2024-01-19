PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: Farmers Insurance Open

4 Min Read

Max Homa returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course to defend his title. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR season continues its West Coast Swing at the Farmers Insurance Open, held between Torrey Pines North and South Golf Courses. This Full-Field Event will feature plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for FedExCup points.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Collin Morikawa
    Justin Thomas

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama

    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Francesco Molinari

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Max Homa

    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Patrick Cantlay
    Justin Rose

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ludvig Åberg
    Daniel Berger
    Akshay Bhatia
    Keegan Bradley
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Jason Day
    Nico Echavarria
    Harris English
    Tony Finau
    Emiliano Grillo
    Nick Hardy
    Lee Hodges
    Tom Hoge
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Sungjae Im
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Taylor Moore
    Vincent Norrman
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    Xander Schauffele
    J.J. Spaun
    Sepp Straka
    Adam Svensson
    Sahith Theegala
    Matt Wallace
    Will Zalatoris

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Nick Watney

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Marcus Byrd
    Nick Dunlap
    Taiga Semikawa
    Cameron Sisk

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.
    Michael Block

    Top 30 on FedExCup
    Adam Schenk
    Scott Stallings

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
    Eric Cole
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Thomas Detry
    Stephan Jaeger
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on FedExCup Fall
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Austin Eckroat
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Taylor Pendrith
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ben Martin
    Ryan Moore
    Peter Malnati
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
    Min Woo Lee
    Nicolai Højgaard

    # Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jhonattan Vegas
    J.B. Holmes
    Tyler McCumber
    Vince Whaley

    Leading points winner from DP World Tour
    Adrian Meronk

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
    Ryan Fox
    Victor Perez
    Alexander Björk
    Sami Valimaki
    Robert MacIntyre
    Matthieu Pavon
    Ryo Hisatsune

    Players 2-30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    Chan Kim
    Alejandro Tosti
    Richard Hoey
    Ben Silverman
    Pierceson Coody
    Paul Barjon
    Max Greyserman
    Chandler Phillips
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    David Skinns
    Jake Knapp
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Jimmy Stanger
    Norman Xiong
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Joe Highsmith
    Patrick Fishburn
    McClure Meissner
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Chris Gotterup
    William Furr
    Parker Coody
    Josh Teater
    Ryan McCormick
    Scott Gutschewski
    Roger Sloan
    Rafael Campos

