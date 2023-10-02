Monday qualifiers: Sanderson Farms Championship

Notes: Fischer birdied four of his first five holes Monday at Deerfield Golf Club before a bogey at No. 8 temporarily quelled the momentum. But he picked it back up after the turn with three more birdies to secure the final spot of the day. Fischer has made two PGA TOUR starts this season, finishing T47 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open last November and 76th at The Open Championship in July. He’s also made 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, making eight cuts with three top-25 finishes including a T10 at the Veritex Bank Championship in April.