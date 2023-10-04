Ludvig Åberg looks to build off Ryder Cup triumph at Sanderson Farms Championship

Currently, Åberg is 136th in the FedExCup standings, and if he finishes in the top 125 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall he’ll earn a spot in THE PLAYERS. If he finishes between Nos. 51-60 in the FedExCup he will earn spots in the first two Signature Events in 2024 following The Sentry – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational. If Åberg cracks the top 50 in the world ranking or wins at some point during the FedExCup Fall, he will earn a spot in the Masters. A TOUR victory will also get him into The Sentry, the first Signature Event of the season.