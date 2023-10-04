FRL: Approach game key to success for FRL targets at Sanderson Farms Championship
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
The FedExCup Fall returns after a short, two-week break for the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. This is the second event of seven that will make up the FedExCup Fall as players look to get into or stay within the top 125 on the FedExCup points list heading into 2024 to secure PGA TOUR cards for next season.
With the return to the TOUR schedule, so returns our quest to land on a First Round Leader. I would not necessarily call the Sanderson Farms Championship a "birdie fest", but it won't hurt to go low here early and often. This will mark the 10th time the event has been held at CC of Jackson. Over the last five editions, three First Round Leaders have shot 64, one shot 65, and last year, Davis Riley, shot 66 to lead on Thursday. Four of the past five First Round Leaders have begun their day in the early wave of start times, with Riley last year being the lone player to tee it up in the afternoon and capture the Thursday honors.
Over the last eight editions of the Sanderson Farms Championship, the winning score has been a little better than 19-under par on average. The skill sets I found most important in determining success at this golf course were Strokes Gained: Approach, Birdies or Better Gained, Scrambling, Hole Proximity from 100-150 yards and Strokes Gained: Putting (Bermudagrass).
The golf courses I found to have similar layouts, or requiring similar skill sets for success were Corales Golf Club (Corales Puntacana Championship), Vidanta Vallarta (Mexico Open), Torrey Pines Golf Course (Farmers Insurance Open), Quail Hollow Club (Wells Fargo Championship) and Congaree Golf Club (Palmetto Championship and CJ Cup).
With all of that said, I landed on three selections for our First Round Leader in our first TOUR event this month.
Mark Hubbard (+5500)
Over the last 24 rounds, Hubbard ranks sixth in this field for SG: Approach, 41st in Scrambling and 29th for Birdies or Better Gained. He is 54th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance and is 45th in First Round Scoring Average. Hubbard finished 18th last year at the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta, 27th at Quail Hollow for the Wells Fargo Championship and 29th at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Since 2019, Hubbard has twice shot rounds here at the Sanderson Farms Championship that have gained five or more strokes on the field. Hubbard took fifth place here last year, shooting three rounds in the 60's before finishing with a disappointing final round 74.
Sam Ryder (+5500)
Two of the biggest strengths of Ryder's game are his approach game and his putting - two of the most important factors in becoming a First Round Leader. He ranks third in this field over the last 24 rounds for SG: Approach and is 17th in SG: Putting on Bermudagrass. He is 13th for Birdies or Better Gained and can dial it in from 100-150 yards out, ranking 18th in Hole Proximity from 100-125 yards and 20th from 125-150 yards. Ryder finished fourth last season at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open and was 10th in 2021. He also finished runner-up in 2021 at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He is 42nd on TOUR in First Round Scoring Average.
Dylan Wu (+6000)
Wu is one of the best putters in this field on Bermudagrass, ranking sixth over the last 24 rounds. He is 37th for SG: Approach, 12th in Scrambling, and 22nd for Birdies or Better Gained. Wu finished 16th last year at the Corales Puntacana Championship, 21st at the Wells Fargo Championship, and took 15th at the Mexico Open. He ranks 37th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance and is 12th in First Round Scoring Average.
