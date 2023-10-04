FRL: Approach game key to success for FRL targets at Sanderson Farms Championship

With the return to the TOUR schedule, so returns our quest to land on a First Round Leader. I would not necessarily call the Sanderson Farms Championship a "birdie fest", but it won't hurt to go low here early and often. This will mark the 10th time the event has been held at CC of Jackson. Over the last five editions, three First Round Leaders have shot 64, one shot 65, and last year, Davis Riley, shot 66 to lead on Thursday. Four of the past five First Round Leaders have begun their day in the early wave of start times, with Riley last year being the lone player to tee it up in the afternoon and capture the Thursday honors.