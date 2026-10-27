PGA Tour this week: VidantaWorld Mexico Open facts and figures
2 Min Read
Mic’d up with Mexico Open winner Brian Campbell
Key takeaways
- Dates: Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2026
- Location: Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
- Purse: $6 million
- First place: $1.08 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Brian Campbell (20 under)
- Tournament single-round scoring record: 61
Where is the VidantaWorld Mexico Open played?
The VidantaWorld Mexico Open is played at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. The course was designed by Greg Norman and opened in 1974.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Greg Norman
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 7,337 yards
Who are the past champions?
Here is a look at the recent winners of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open:
- 2025: Brian Campbell (20 under)
- 2024: Jake Knapp (19 under)
- 2023: Tony Finau (24 under)
Mexico's national open has a history dating back to 1944 and was sanctioned by the PGA Tour on five occasions prior to its current run starting in 2022 (1953, 1954, 1959, 1965 and 1966).
Who's in the field this week at VidantaWorld Mexico Open?
The 120-player field features three players ranked inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and two players ranked inside the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Six players from Mexico are competing in their national open: Santiago de la Fuente, Alejandro Fierro, Mauricio Figueroa Ramirez, Gerardo Gomez, Omar Morales and Alvaro Ortiz. Notably, 75 players in the field competed at last week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was reduced to 54 holes due to weather, providing an unusually compressed preparation window heading into Vallarta. Winners of FedExCup Fall events receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption, 500 FedExCup points, invitations to the 2027 The Players Championship and 2027 PGA Championship, and membership on the PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028.
- Brian Campbell (defending champion)
- Wyndham Clark (world No. 5, three Tour wins this year)
- Tom Kim (world No. 30, one Tour win this year)
- Ben Griffin (world No. 28)
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $6 million
- First-place prize: $1.08 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the scoring records at VidantaWorld Mexico Open?
- Best 18-hole score: 61 – Jon Rahm (Round 3, 2023) and Aldrich Potgieter (Round 2, 2025)
- Largest 54-hole lead: four strokes – Jake Knapp (2024)
- Largest margin of victory: three strokes – Tony Finau (2023)
- Latest playoff: 2025 – Brian Campbell defeated Aldrich Potgieter
- Best come-from-behind win: one stroke back entering the final round – Brian Campbell (2025)
- Latest hole-in-one: Rafael Campos, hole 17, Round 2 (2024)
What happened last year at VidantaWorld Mexico Open?
Brian Campbell won the 2025 edition at 20 under, defeating Aldrich Potgieter in a sudden-death playoff on the 18th hole. Campbell entered the final round one stroke behind Potgieter and posted 1 under, while Potgieter shot even, forcing the playoff. Campbell closed with a birdie on the second playoff hole to claim the title. Isaiah Salinda finished alone in third at 19 under after posting the best score of the final round, a 6-under 65.
What's the weather forecast for VidantaWorld Mexico Open?
Thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, with scattered storms expected to develop later in the day. Conditions are forecast to improve significantly after Round 1, with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected for the remainder of the week and highs ranging from 87 to 88 degrees through Sunday. Rain chances drop to 13% or below from Friday onward, and winds throughout the week are expected to be light at 5-10 mph.
- Wednesday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers; high of 82 degrees, low of 75 degrees; 52% chance of rain; winds NNW at 5-10 mph.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms possible later in the day; high of 88 degrees, low of 75 degrees; 47% chance of rain; winds SW at 5-10 mph.
- Friday: Sunny skies; high of 87 degrees, low of 76 degrees; 13% chance of rain; winds WNW at 5-10 mph.
- Saturday: Mainly sunny; high of 88 degrees, low of 76 degrees; 5% chance of rain; winds NW at 5-10 mph.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies; high of 88 degrees, low of 76 degrees; 6% chance of rain; winds NNW at 5-10 mph.
How to follow VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Saturday: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Sunday: 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Thursday-Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATour.com and the PGA Tour App
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.