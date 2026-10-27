PGA Tour this week: VidantaWorld Mexico Open facts and figures

The 120-player field features three players ranked inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and two players ranked inside the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Six players from Mexico are competing in their national open: Santiago de la Fuente, Alejandro Fierro, Mauricio Figueroa Ramirez, Gerardo Gomez, Omar Morales and Alvaro Ortiz. Notably, 75 players in the field competed at last week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was reduced to 54 holes due to weather, providing an unusually compressed preparation window heading into Vallarta. Winners of FedExCup Fall events receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption, 500 FedExCup points, invitations to the 2027 The Players Championship and 2027 PGA Championship, and membership on the PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028.