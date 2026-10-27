VidantaWorld Mexico Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

The VidantaWorld Mexico Open kicks off the back nine of the 2026 FedExCup Fall, as Vidanta Vallarta (par 71, 7,337) hosts the fifth of eight events in the series. Players have a number of goals in the fall's final stretch, from securing a 2027 PGA Tour card to locking up their spot in the first two Signature Events of next season by finishing in the top 60 of the FedExCup standings. The tournament, which debuted in 2022, moved from its February date for the first time this year. Vidanta Vallarta's routing was also completely altered, and it is now a composite track featuring two holes from the resort's Nayar Course.