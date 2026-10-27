VidantaWorld Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta: Course preview, FAQs
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Vidanta Vallarta will host the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, the first of two consecutive PGA Tour events in Mexico. It marks the fifth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments in 2026 after previously being contested in February from 2022-25.
What is the history and background of Vidanta Vallarta?
Vidanta Vallarta was established in 1974 and was designed by Greg Norman. The course serves as the host venue for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open on the PGA Tour for the fifth straight year.
What is the layout of Vidanta Vallarta?
Vidanta Vallarta is an 18-hole course playing to a par of 71 over a total distance of 7,337 yards. The layout features nine par 4s, five par 3s and four par 5s, offering a varied mix of hole types across the round. Two holes are borrowed from the resort's Nayar Course.
What are the playing conditions like at Vidanta Vallarta?
Vidanta Vallarta uses Paspalum grass throughout the entire course, covering the fairways, greens, rough and tees.
What are the design characteristics of Vidanta Vallarta?
Designed by Norman, Vidanta Vallarta stretches to 7,337 yards and plays to a par of 71. The course features a notable variety in hole lengths, from the short par-4 13th at 297 yards to the lengthy par-5 sixth hole at 637 yards, reflecting a design that presents different challenges throughout the round.
What is the hole-by-hole breakdown of Vidanta Vallarta?
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|1
|4
|460
|2
|3
|226
|3
|5
|548
|4
|4
|423
|5
|3
|189
|6
|5
|637
|7
|3
|170
|8
|5
|585
|9
|4
|459
|10
|4
|460
|11
|4
|445
|12
|5
|603
|13
|4
|297
|14
|4
|496
|15
|3
|174
|16
|4
|475
|17
|3
|235
|18
|4
|455
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.