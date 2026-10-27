PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R1
Groupings Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
USA
D. Walker
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Camilo Villegas
COL
C. Villegas
COL
C. Villegas
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

VidantaWorld Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta: Course preview, FAQs

1 Min Read

Latest

Brian Campbell’s Round 4 winning highlights from the Mexico Open

Brian Campbell’s Round 4 winning highlights from the Mexico Open

Vidanta Vallarta will host the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, the first of two consecutive PGA Tour events in Mexico. It marks the fifth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments in 2026 after previously being contested in February from 2022-25.

What is the history and background of Vidanta Vallarta?

Vidanta Vallarta was established in 1974 and was designed by Greg Norman. The course serves as the host venue for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open on the PGA Tour for the fifth straight year.

What is the layout of Vidanta Vallarta?

Vidanta Vallarta is an 18-hole course playing to a par of 71 over a total distance of 7,337 yards. The layout features nine par 4s, five par 3s and four par 5s, offering a varied mix of hole types across the round. Two holes are borrowed from the resort's Nayar Course.

What are the playing conditions like at Vidanta Vallarta?

Vidanta Vallarta uses Paspalum grass throughout the entire course, covering the fairways, greens, rough and tees.

What are the design characteristics of Vidanta Vallarta?

Designed by Norman, Vidanta Vallarta stretches to 7,337 yards and plays to a par of 71. The course features a notable variety in hole lengths, from the short par-4 13th at 297 yards to the lengthy par-5 sixth hole at 637 yards, reflecting a design that presents different challenges throughout the round.

What is the hole-by-hole breakdown of Vidanta Vallarta?

HoleParYardage
14460
23226
35548
44423
53189
65637
73170
85585
94459
104460
114445
125603
134297
144496
153174
164475
173235
184455

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
PGA Tour this week: VidantaWorld facts and figures
Latest
Image for article.
6H AGO
How to watch VidantaWorld action from Mexico
Latest
Image for article.
4D AGO
Inside the Field: Who's got tee times at VidantaWorld Mexico Open?
Inside the Field
R1
Groupings Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
USA
D. Walker
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW