Inside the Field: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

The PGA Tour heads south of the U.S. border for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open as the FedExCup Fall makes the turn for the fifth of eight tournaments. Players will be vying for 500 FedExCup points and their share of a $6 million purse at Vidanta Vallarta, which is hosting the world's best for a fifth consecutive season. Brian Campbell defeated Aldrich Potgieter in a two-hole playoff last year for his first victory on Tour.