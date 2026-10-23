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R2
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

T1

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T1

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T3

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T3

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T3

Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T3

USA
E. Cole
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T3

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T3

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T8

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T8

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T8

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T8

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T8

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T8

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T8

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T8

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T8

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T8

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T13

Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T13

ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T13

Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T13

USA
M. Hubbard
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T13

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T13

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-9
Thru
F*
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2H AGO

Inside the Field: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Brian Campbell’s Round 4 winning highlights from the Mexico Open

Brian Campbell’s Round 4 winning highlights from the Mexico Open

Written by Staff

The PGA Tour heads south of the U.S. border for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open as the FedExCup Fall makes the turn for the fifth of eight tournaments. Players will be vying for 500 FedExCup points and their share of a $6 million purse at Vidanta Vallarta, which is hosting the world's best for a fifth consecutive season. Brian Campbell defeated Aldrich Potgieter in a two-hole playoff last year for his first victory on Tour.

This year's field features the likes of reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, 2023 tournament champ Tony Finau and 19-year-old rising star Blades Brown. The event is the first of back-to-back weeks the Tour will be in Mexico, with the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8) in Los Cabos on deck.

The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup points accrued throughout the season.

See below for the full field at the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open:

  • Akina, Kihei +
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Bauchou, Zach
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blair, Zac
  • Blanchet, Chandler
  • Brown, Blades
  • Campbell, Brian
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Chatfield, Davis
  • Clanton, Luke
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Conners, Corey
  • Coody, Pierceson
  • Cowan, Ryder +
  • Crowe, Trace
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Daly II, John +
  • Davis, Cam
  • de la Fuente, Santiago +
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
  • Dunlap, Nick
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endicott, Garrett *
  • Ewart, A.J.
  • Fierro, Alejandro +
  • Figueroa Ramirez, Mauricio +
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Fisk, Steven
  • Ford, David
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gomez, Gerardo +
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hall, Harry
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Highsmith, Joe
  • Hirata, Kensei
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoey, Rico
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Homa, Max
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • James, Ben
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Kang, Jeffrey
  • Keefer, Johnny
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Lamprecht, Christo
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lipsky, David
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Morales, Omar +
  • Mouw, William
  • Nakajima, Keita
  • Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Nyholm, Pontus
  • Ortego, Eli *
  • Ortiz, Alvaro +
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Parry, John
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Penge, Marco
  • Peterson, Paul
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Phillips, Trent *
  • Potgieter, Aldrich
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Rozo, Marcelo
  • Salinda, Isaiah
  • Sargent, Gordon
  • Shipley, Neal
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Skinns, David
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Springer, Hayden
  • Stanger, Jimmy
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Suber, Jackson
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Svensson, Jesper
  • Tankersley, Cameron *
  • Termeer, Tayler #
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Tosti, Alejandro
  • Valimaki, Sami
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • VanDerLaan, John
  • Ventura, Kristoffer
  • Vilips, Karl
  • Villegas, Camilo +
  • Walker, Danny
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
  • Yu, Kevin

Key:

  • * Open Qualifier
  • + Sponsor Exemption
  • # Section Champion

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Purse breakdown: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Latest
R2
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

T1

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T1

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T3

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T3

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T3

Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T3

USA
E. Cole
Tot
-12
Thru
F
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