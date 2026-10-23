Inside the Field: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Brian Campbell’s Round 4 winning highlights from the Mexico Open
The PGA Tour heads south of the U.S. border for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open as the FedExCup Fall makes the turn for the fifth of eight tournaments. Players will be vying for 500 FedExCup points and their share of a $6 million purse at Vidanta Vallarta, which is hosting the world's best for a fifth consecutive season. Brian Campbell defeated Aldrich Potgieter in a two-hole playoff last year for his first victory on Tour.
This year's field features the likes of reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, 2023 tournament champ Tony Finau and 19-year-old rising star Blades Brown. The event is the first of back-to-back weeks the Tour will be in Mexico, with the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8) in Los Cabos on deck.
The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup points accrued throughout the season.
See below for the full field at the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open:
- Akina, Kihei +
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bauchou, Zach
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Brown, Blades
- Campbell, Brian
- Campos, Rafael
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Clark, Wyndham
- Conners, Corey
- Coody, Pierceson
- Cowan, Ryder +
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Daly II, John +
- Davis, Cam
- de la Fuente, Santiago +
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endicott, Garrett *
- Ewart, A.J.
- Fierro, Alejandro +
- Figueroa Ramirez, Mauricio +
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Ford, David
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Gomez, Gerardo +
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hall, Harry
- Higgo, Garrick
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- James, Ben
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Keefer, Johnny
- Kim, Tom
- Kizzire, Patton
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lebioda, Hank
- Li, Haotong
- Lipsky, David
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- Meissner, Mac
- Moore, Taylor
- Morales, Omar +
- Mouw, William
- Nakajima, Keita
- Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
- Novak, Andrew
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Ortego, Eli *
- Ortiz, Alvaro +
- Pan, C.T.
- Parry, John
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Penge, Marco
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Phillips, Trent *
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Sargent, Gordon
- Shipley, Neal
- Silverman, Ben
- Skinns, David
- Smith, Jordan
- Smotherman, Austin
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Tankersley, Cameron *
- Termeer, Tayler #
- Thompson, Davis
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Vilips, Karl
- Villegas, Camilo +
- Walker, Danny
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
- Yu, Kevin
Key:
- * Open Qualifier
- + Sponsor Exemption
- # Section Champion