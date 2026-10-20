PGA Tour this week: Butterfield Bermuda Championship facts and figures
2 Min Read
Adam Schenk salvages par in wind to seal first victory Butterfield Bermuda
Key takeaways
- Dates: Oct. 22-25, 2026
- Location: Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
- Purse: $6 million
- First place: $1.08 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Adam Schenk (12 under)
- Tournament single round scoring record: 61 (Taylor Pendrith, Round 2, 2022; Alex Noren, Round 1, 2023; Wesley Bryan, Round 3, 2024)
Where is the Butterfield Bermuda Championship played?
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, a layout designed by Robert Trent Jones and built in 1970.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Robert Trent Jones
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 6,828 yards
Who are the past champions?
Here is a look at the past five champions at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:
- 2025: Adam Schenk (12 under)
- 2024: Rafael Campos (19 under)
- 2023: Camilo Villegas (24 under)
- 2022: Seamus Power (19 under)
- 2021: Lucas Herbert (15 under)
Five past champions are in the 2026 field — Brendon Todd (2019), Seamus Power (2022), Camilo Villegas (2023), Rafael Campos (2024) and defending champion Adam Schenk (2025).
Who's in the field this week at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
The 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship features defending champion Adam Schenk along with four other former winners of this event. The field does not include any players ranked in the top 50 of the world golf rankings or the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Among the notable storylines entering the week, 20-year-old Kihei Akina needs just 10 more points in the PGA Tour University Accelerated program to earn his Tour card, which would make him only the fourth player ever to do so via that pathway. Amateur Austin Lemieux, son of NHL Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux, will make his PGA Tour debut after shooting 6 under in the open qualifier.
- Adam Schenk (defending champion)
- Rafael Campos (2024 champion)
- Camilo Villegas (2023 champion)
- Seamus Power (2022 champion)
- Brendon Todd (2019 champion)
- Vince Whaley (four top-10 finishes in five appearances at this event)
- Kihei Akina (amateur)
- Austin Lemieux (amateur)
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $6 million
- First-place prize: $1.08 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the scoring records at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
- Best 18-hole score: 61, shared by Taylor Pendrith (Round 2, 2022), Alex Noren (Round 1, 2023) and Wesley Bryan (Round 3, 2024)
- Largest 54-hole lead: three strokes, Taylor Pendrith (2022)
- Largest margin of victory: four strokes, Brendon Todd (2019)
- Last playoff: 2021, Brian Gay defeated Wyndham Clark
- Best come-from-behind win: Lucas Herbert won from four shots back in 2022
What happened last year at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
Adam Schenk claimed the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship title at 12 under at Port Royal Golf Course. Schenk opened with a 2-under round (T14) before posting a 6 under in the second round to move to sixth place, then climbed into a share of the lead heading into the final round. He held his position through Sunday, finishing at even par in the final round to win by one stroke over Chandler Phillips, who finished at 11-under par. Braden Thornberry, who shared the lead entering the final round, posted a 9-over 80 on Sunday to fall back to T22.
What's the weather forecast for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
Conditions are expected to be predominantly sunny throughout the week, with highs ranging from 74 to 80 degrees. Sunday's round could see the week's strongest winds, with northeast winds at 10-20 mph. Rain chances remain minimal across all four competitive rounds, topping out at just 5%.
- Wednesday: Sunny practice round conditions with a high of 78 degrees and a low of 44 degrees; winds northeast at 5-10 mph, 2% chance of rain.
- Thursday: Mainly sunny skies with a high around 80 degrees and a low of 46 degrees; winds light and variable, 4% chance of rain.
- Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and a low of 50 degrees; winds northeast at 5-10 mph, 5% chance of rain.
- Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees and a low of 51 degrees; winds northeast at 10-15 mph, 3% chance of rain.
- Sunday: Mainly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low of 49 degrees; winds northeast at 10-20 mph, 3% chance of rain.
How to follow Butterfield Bermuda Championship (all times ET)
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV
- Thursday: 1-4 p.m., Golf Channel
- Friday: 1-4 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: 1-4 p.m., Golf Channel
- Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Golf Channel
- Thursday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATour.com and the PGA Tour App
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.