PGA Tour this week: Butterfield Bermuda Championship facts and figures

The 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship features defending champion Adam Schenk along with four other former winners of this event. The field does not include any players ranked in the top 50 of the world golf rankings or the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Among the notable storylines entering the week, 20-year-old Kihei Akina needs just 10 more points in the PGA Tour University Accelerated program to earn his Tour card, which would make him only the fourth player ever to do so via that pathway. Amateur Austin Lemieux, son of NHL Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux, will make his PGA Tour debut after shooting 6 under in the open qualifier.