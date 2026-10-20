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Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
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Adam Schenk’s Round 4 highlights from Butterfield Bermuda
Written by Staff
The PGA Tour heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the eighth edition of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This week marks the fourth of eight FedExCup Fall events, giving players another opportunity to climb the standings, secure their Tour card and gain entry into the first two Signature Events of 2027.
Though the par-71, 6,828-yard Robert Trent Jones Sr. design is one of the shortest courses on Tour, wind gusts that can reach 50 mph are sure to make the island track a formidable test. Adam Schenk survived blustery conditions last year for his maiden Tour win.
Here's everything you need to know to follow every shot from Bermuda.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Thursday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.