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Groupings Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Dylan Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Harry Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Aaron Baddeley
AUS
A. Baddeley
AUS
A. Baddeley
David Lingmerth
SWE
D. Lingmerth
SWE
D. Lingmerth
Cameron Champ
USA
C. Champ
USA
C. Champ
Robert Streb
USA
R. Streb
USA
R. Streb
Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
USA
E. Cole
Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
USA
L. Glover
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Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

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Adam Schenk’s Round 4 highlights from Butterfield Bermuda

Adam Schenk’s Round 4 highlights from Butterfield Bermuda

Written by Staff

The PGA Tour heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the eighth edition of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This week marks the fourth of eight FedExCup Fall events, giving players another opportunity to climb the standings, secure their Tour card and gain entry into the first two Signature Events of 2027.

Though the par-71, 6,828-yard Robert Trent Jones Sr. design is one of the shortest courses on Tour, wind gusts that can reach 50 mph are sure to make the island track a formidable test. Adam Schenk survived blustery conditions last year for his maiden Tour win.

Here's everything you need to know to follow every shot from Bermuda.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Thursday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATour.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

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R1
Groupings Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Dylan Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Harry Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
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