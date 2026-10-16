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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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3H AGO

Inside the Field: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Highlights | Round 4 | Butterfield Bermuda

Highlights | Round 4 | Butterfield Bermuda

Written by Staff

The FedExCup Fall reaches a midway point in Southampton, Bermuda, at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Up for grabs in the fourth of eight fall tournaments will be 500 FedExCup points and a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million as the winner's share among the 120-man field.

Adam Schenk won in Bermuda last year, defeating Chandler Phillips by one stroke for his first victory on Tour. Schenk returns to defend his maiden title against a field that features Ben James, Neal Shipley and Ben Kohles.

This week marks the start of a three-tournament stretch of PGA Tour events contested outside of the domestic U.S., with the world's best set to compete consecutive weeks in Mexico - VidantaWorld Mexico Open (Oct. 29-Nov. 1) and World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8).

The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.

Check the full field for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship below:

  • Akina, Kihei
  • Anderson, Matthew *
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Blair, Zac
  • Blanchet, Chandler
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chatfield, Davis
  • Clanton, Luke
  • Cole, Eric
  • Conners, Corey
  • Cook, Austin
  • Crowe, Trace
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Dunlap, Nick
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Ewart, A.J.
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Ford, David
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hirata, Kensei
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoey, Rico
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Howell, Mason +
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • James, Ben
  • Jones, Nick +
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Kang, Jeffrey
  • Kim, Chan
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Koch, Greg #
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Laird, Martin
  • Lamprecht, Christo
  • Lauritzen, Nixon +
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lemieux, Austin *
  • Leng, Jay +
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lingmerth, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam *
  • Lower, Justin
  • Mack III, Willie *
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Noh, S.Y.
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Nyholm, Pontus
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Parry, John
  • Paul, Jeremy
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Paz, Virgilio +
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Peterson, Paul
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Potgieter, Aldrich
  • Power, Seamus
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Riley, Davis
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Rozo, Marcelo
  • Russell, Miles +
  • Salinda, Isaiah
  • Sautron, Rudy +
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Shipley, Neal
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Skinns, David
  • Smith, Camiko +
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Springer, Hayden
  • Stanger, Jimmy
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Svensson, Jesper
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tosti, Alejandro
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • VanDerLaan, John
  • Ventura, Kristoffer
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Walker, Danny
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Yonezawa, Ren
  • Yu, Kevin

Key:

  • * Open Qualifier
  • + Sponsor Exemption
  • # Section Champion

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Daily Wrap Up
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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