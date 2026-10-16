Inside the Field: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Highlights | Round 4 | Butterfield Bermuda
The FedExCup Fall reaches a midway point in Southampton, Bermuda, at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Up for grabs in the fourth of eight fall tournaments will be 500 FedExCup points and a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million as the winner's share among the 120-man field.
Adam Schenk won in Bermuda last year, defeating Chandler Phillips by one stroke for his first victory on Tour. Schenk returns to defend his maiden title against a field that features Ben James, Neal Shipley and Ben Kohles.
This week marks the start of a three-tournament stretch of PGA Tour events contested outside of the domestic U.S., with the world's best set to compete consecutive weeks in Mexico - VidantaWorld Mexico Open (Oct. 29-Nov. 1) and World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8).
The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
Check the full field for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship below:
- Akina, Kihei
- Anderson, Matthew *
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Brehm, Ryan
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Campos, Rafael
- Champ, Cameron
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Cook, Austin
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Duncan, Tyler
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- Ewart, A.J.
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Ford, David
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Haas, Bill
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Howell, Mason +
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- James, Ben
- Jones, Nick +
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Kim, Chan
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Koch, Greg #
- Kohles, Ben
- Laird, Martin
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lauritzen, Nixon +
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lemieux, Austin *
- Leng, Jay +
- Li, Haotong
- Lingmerth, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam *
- Lower, Justin
- Mack III, Willie *
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Moore, Taylor
- Noh, S.Y.
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Pan, C.T.
- Parry, John
- Paul, Jeremy
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Paz, Virgilio +
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Russell, Miles +
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Sautron, Rudy +
- Schenk, Adam
- Shipley, Neal
- Silverman, Ben
- Skinns, David
- Smith, Camiko +
- Smotherman, Austin
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Thompson, Davis
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Danny
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yonezawa, Ren
- Yu, Kevin
Key:
- * Open Qualifier
- + Sponsor Exemption
- # Section Champion