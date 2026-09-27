Session 5 Recap – 2026 Presidents Cup – Sunday Singles
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Cameron Young of the U.S. Team and Ryo Hisatsune of the International Team pose with the Presidents Cup trophy on the first hole tee box ahead of their singles match during Day Four of the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club Course No. 3 on September 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Session recap
The U.S. Team dominated Session 5 Singles play, winning 9.5 points to the International Team's 2.5 points to extend their overall lead to 17.0-13.0. Cameron Young earned the first point of the session from the opening match against Ryo Hisatsune, which teed off at 11:02 a.m. Xander Schauffele secured the final point from the closing match against Ryan Fox, which teed off at 1:14 p.m. The U.S. Team won hole No. 5 in five of the matches while the International Team won hole No. 5 in one match, and the U.S. Team won hole No. 18 in three matches, creating significant separation throughout the session. Tom Kim and Sungjae Im provided the International Team's only full points, while Nick Taylor and Russell Henley halved their match for a half-point each. Key moments included Patrick Cantlay holing his second shot on hole No. 16, which shifted the tournament win probability toward the U.S. Team from 73.5% to 84.1%. Jacob Bridgeman's putt on hole No. 15 moved the U.S. Team's tournament win probability from 78.5% down to 70.6%, favoring the International Team, though the Americans maintained their overall advantage.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Cameron Young of the U.S. Team and Ryo Hisatsune of the International Team pose with the Presidents Cup trophy on the first hole tee box ahead of their singles match during Day Four of the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club Course No. 3 on September 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Match 1 (11:02 a.m.): Cameron Young (U.S.) defeats Ryo Hisatsune (INTL) 3 and 2
Cameron Young secured victory by winning five holes and losing two in this Singles match. Ryo Hisatsune took an early lead with consecutive birdies on Nos. 3 and 4, building a 2-up advantage. Young responded with back-to-back wins on Nos. 5 and 6 to level the match after hole 6. After four consecutive halved holes from Nos. 7-10, Young took control with three straight hole wins on Nos. 11-13 to establish his largest lead at 3-up. A key moment came on No. 12 when Young's birdie shifted the match win probability in favor of the U.S. player from 58.0% to 73.5%. The match concluded with three more halved holes on Nos. 14-16, including matching birdies on the par-3 16th, as Young closed out the victory with his commanding 3-up margin intact.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Wyndham Clark of the U.S. Team and Tom Kim of the International Team pose with the Presidents Cup trophy at the first hole tee box ahead of their singles match during Day Four of the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club Course No. 3 on September 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Match 2 (11:14 a.m.): Tom Kim (INTL) defeats Wyndham Clark (U.S.) 3 and 2
Tom Kim secured victory for the International Team by winning five holes and losing two against Wyndham Clark. The match began with both players trading early momentum, as Clark took a 1-up lead after winning No. 2 with a birdie, but Kim responded immediately with a birdie of his own on the par-5 third to square the match. Clark regained his advantage with another birdie on No. 6, maintaining the lead through No. 7. The turning point came on No. 8, where Kim capitalized on Clark's bogey to level the match once again. Kim then took control with a birdie on No. 10, taking his first lead of the day. A key moment occurred on No. 9, where Kim's approach shot to three inches from the hole shifted the match win probability in favor of the International player from 45.9% to 60.4%. Kim extended his lead to 2-up after winning No. 11 and reached his largest advantage of 3-up after winning No. 14, ultimately closing out the match with two holes to play.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Thomas of the U.S. Team reacts with the crowd on the first tee during Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Match 3 (11:26 a.m.): Justin Thomas (U.S.) defeats Corey Conners (INTL) 5 and 3
Justin Thomas secured a convincing victory for the U.S. Team, winning seven holes and losing only two in the Singles match. Thomas established immediate control by winning four consecutive holes to open the match, taking a commanding early lead that Corey Conners was unable to overcome. The U.S. player reached his largest advantage at 5-up after the sixth hole, where he carded a birdie against Conners' par. While Conners managed to win holes No. 8 and No. 12 to briefly reduce the deficit, Thomas responded by winning the 15th hole to restore his 5-up margin and close out the match. Key moments favoring Thomas included Conners' penalty shot on the second hole, which shifted the match win probability toward the U.S. player from 51.3% to 60.9%. Another pivotal moment occurred on the third hole when Conners missed a short putt, further increasing Thomas' match win probability from 64.7% to 75.6%. The match concluded on the 15th hole with Thomas securing the victory for the U.S. Team.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team plays his shot from the first tee during Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Match 4 (11:38 a.m.): Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) defeats Nico Echavarria (INTL) 2 and 1
Scottie Scheffler secured victory for the U.S. Team by winning five holes and losing three in a match that concluded on No. 17. Scheffler took control early, establishing a commanding four-up lead after 10 holes through consistent play that included birdies on Nos. 2, 5, 6, 8, and 10. His birdie on No. 2, where he placed his approach shot within four feet, shifted the match win probability toward the U.S. from 55.2% to 65.1%. The American player's birdie on No. 5 further increased his advantage, cutting the ball into the hole on his third shot and boosting his win probability from 56.5% to 66.3%. Nico Echavarria responded with wins on Nos. 3, 12, and 16 to prevent a rout, including a birdie on No. 16 that reduced Scheffler's lead to two up. The match concluded with three consecutive halved holes from Nos. 13-15, during which both players matched pars. Scheffler's steady play throughout the session proved decisive as he closed out the match with a par on No. 17, securing the point for the U.S. Team.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Sam Burns of the U.S. Team and Sungjae Im of South Korea and the International Team stand on the first tee during Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Match 5 (11:50 a.m.): Sungjae Im (INTL) defeats Sam Burns (U.S.) 3 and 1
Sungjae Im secured victory for the International Team by winning six holes and losing three in a match that saw no lead changes throughout. Im established an early advantage by winning the second hole when Sam Burns recorded a double bogey, and though the match was leveled three times, Im never trailed. The International player built momentum with birdies on consecutive holes, including a birdie on No. 9 that put him 1-up at the turn. Im extended his lead to 2-up with back-to-back wins on holes 12 and 13, capitalizing on Burns' struggles that included a penalty on the 12th hole which shifted the match win probability toward the International Team from 35.4% to 50%. Burns briefly responded with a birdie on No. 8 that increased the U.S. player's match win probability from 33.4% to 46.7%, but Im's birdie on No. 9 restored momentum, shifting Im's match win probability back to 54.6%. The match concluded when Im won the 17th hole with a birdie to reach his largest lead at 3-up, securing the victory with one hole remaining.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Chris Gotterup of the U.S. Team reacts to his putt on the 15th green during Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Match 6 (12:02 p.m.): Chris Gotterup (U.S.) defeats Christiaan Bezuidenhout (INTL) 1-up
Chris Gotterup secured a narrow victory for the U.S. Team, winning five holes and losing four in a closely contested match. Gotterup established early control with birdies on Nos. 2 and 5, then reached his largest lead of 3-up after a birdie on No. 6. Bezuidenhout responded with wins on Nos. 7, 9, and 10 to cut the deficit, but Gotterup regained momentum with another win on No. 12. The middle portion of the match featured four consecutive halved holes from Nos. 13-16, with both players matching pars throughout the stretch. A key moment came on No. 17 when Gotterup's 8-foot 10-inch putt for par cut the U.S. player's match win probability from 90.9% to 72.8%, though it still secured the hole win to maintain his advantage. Earlier, Gotterup's hole-out on No. 8 had shifted the match win probability in his favor from 66.9% to 78.9%. Bezuidenhout's penalty stroke on No. 12 also proved costly, moving the probability toward Gotterup from 64.6% to 76.6%. The match concluded with a halved 18th hole, giving Gotterup the 1-up victory.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Collin Morikawa of the U.S. Team and his wife Katherine hug on the first tee during Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Match 7 (12:14 p.m.): Collin Morikawa (U.S.) defeats Hideki Matsuyama (INTL) 1-up
Collin Morikawa won five holes and lost four to edge Hideki Matsuyama in a tightly contested match that featured three lead changes. Matsuyama took an early lead by winning the second hole with a birdie and extended his advantage to two up after winning the sixth hole. The International player maintained that lead until the eighth hole, where Morikawa's birdie leveled the match. Morikawa then took his first lead on the 10th hole, but Matsuyama quickly responded by winning the 11th and 12th holes to regain control. The match remained close throughout the back nine, with both players trading pars. A crucial moment came on the 15th hole when Matsuyama missed a putt from six feet two inches, shifting the match win probability toward the U.S. player from 60.9% to 33.4%. The match was tied heading to the final hole, where Matsuyama's approach shot from 36 yards and subsequent putting struggles on the 18th green proved costly. His missed putt from 22 feet ultimately sealed Morikawa's victory on the closing hole.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Patrick Cantlay of the U.S. Team reacts on the sixth hole during Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Match 8 (12:26 p.m.): Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) defeats Adam Scott (INTL) 2 and 1
Patrick Cantlay secured a decisive victory for the U.S. Team, winning five holes while losing three to close out the match on No. 17. Cantlay established early control by winning holes No. 2 and No. 4 to build a 2-up lead, with his birdie on the par-4 fourth marking the largest advantage of the match. Adam Scott responded with a birdie on No. 5 to cut the deficit to 1-up, but Cantlay quickly extended his lead back to 2-up with another birdie on No. 8. Scott managed to win No. 10 with a birdie to stay within striking distance, though Cantlay immediately answered on No. 11 to restore his 2-up advantage. The match featured a notable stretch where both players halved three consecutive holes from Nos. 12-14, maintaining Cantlay's lead without either gaining ground. Cantlay's birdie on No. 16 provided a key moment that shifted the match win probability toward the U.S. player from 53.7% to 88.3%, effectively sealing Cantlay's victory. Scott also contributed pivotal moments earlier with his birdie on No. 9 that cut Cantlay's match win probability from 80.2% to 67.8%, and his birdie on No. 6 that reduced it from 61.3% to 50.4%.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Si Woo Kim of South Korea and the International Team and Jackson Koivun of the U.S. Team shake hands on the first tee during Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Match 9 (12:38 p.m.): Jackson Koivun (U.S.) defeats Si Woo Kim (INTL) 2-up
Jackson Koivun claimed victory over Si Woo Kim in a match that featured momentum swings throughout the day. The U.S. player won six holes and lost four to secure the 2-up victory. Kim established an early advantage, taking a 2-up lead after four holes with birdies on Nos. 2 and 4. Kim's lead dropped to 1-up after five holes, but he returned to a 2-up advantage with a birdie on No. 9. The match turned in Koivun's favor during a crucial stretch from Nos. 11-13, where he won three consecutive holes to take the lead for the first time. The decisive moment came on No. 12, where Koivun's birdie shifted the match win probability toward the International Team from 57.3% to 42.9%. After leveling the match on No. 12, Koivun took the lead on No. 13 and extended his advantage to 2-up with a birdie on No. 15. Kim managed to win No. 16 to cut the deficit to 1-up, but Koivun responded with a birdie on the final hole to close out the match.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Jacob Bridgeman of the U.S. Team on the first tee prior to Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Match 10 (12:50 p.m.): Jacob Bridgeman (U.S.) defeats Min Woo Lee (INTL) 1-up
Jacob Bridgeman secured a 1-up victory over Min Woo Lee in a tightly contested Singles match that featured multiple lead changes and momentum swings. The U.S. player won five holes while losing four, taking control early with a 2-up lead after three holes before Lee mounted his comeback. The match saw two significant lead changes, with Lee leveling the match on No. 12 with a birdie, only to see Lee take his first lead of the day on No. 15. However, Lee's missed putt on the par-3 16th hole proved costly, as his 6-foot attempt failed to drop, shifting the match win probability toward the U.S. player from 61% to 31.7%. Lee kept the match all square heading to the final hole, where his approach shot from 81 feet to the right side of the green increased Bridgeman's win probability from 51.6% to 78.9%. Lee was unable to convert his birdie opportunity on No. 18, allowing Bridgeman to close out the match with a par for the 1-up victory.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Nick Taylor of Canada and the International Team and his caddie, Dave Markle react on the 14th green during Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Match 11 (1:02 p.m.): Nick Taylor (INTL) ties Russell Henley (U.S.)
Nick Taylor and Russell Henley battled to a halved match in a closely contested Singles encounter. Henley established an early advantage, winning holes No. 3 and 4 to build his largest lead at 2-up after the fourth hole. Taylor responded by winning the sixth hole with a birdie while Henley recorded an incomplete score, cutting the deficit to 1-up. The match remained tight through the middle holes, with Henley maintaining a slim advantage. Taylor's birdie on No. 9 squared the match for the first time since the opening holes. Henley briefly regained the lead with a birdie on No. 10, his shot finding the hole and shifting the match win probability toward Henley from 41.9% to 58.9%. Taylor answered with another birdie on No. 14 to level the contest once again. The final stretch saw both players carding matching birdies on No. 16, with Taylor's shot shifting the U.S. Team's match win probability from 48.4% to 19.2%, favoring Taylor, before Henley's matching birdie shifted the International Team's match win probability from 50.0% to 30.1%, favoring Henley. The final two holes were halved with pars, ensuring the match finished all square after 18 holes of competitive play.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Xander Schauffele of the U.S. Team \ during Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Match 12 (1:14 p.m.): Xander Schauffele (U.S.) defeats Ryan Fox (INTL) 2 and 1
Xander Schauffele secured a victory for the U.S. Team by winning four holes and losing two against Ryan Fox in their Singles match. The match remained all square through the opening four holes, with both players halving each hole including matching birdies on the par-5 third. Schauffele then took control with consecutive birdies on Nos. 5 and 6 to build a two-hole lead. After extending his advantage to three holes with a birdie on the par-3 No. 9, Schauffele maintained his lead through another stretch of four consecutive halved holes from the 10th through 13th. Fox was unable to mount a comeback despite winning Nos. 15 and 16 to cut the deficit. The match concluded on No. 17 where both players made birdie, with Schauffele's birdie putt shifting the match win probability to 100% and clinching the victory. Fox's missed putt on No. 2 had earlier shifted momentum toward Schauffele, cutting the International player's match win probability from 48.3% to 37.6%.