Session 5 Recap – 2026 Presidents Cup – Sunday Singles

Tom Kim secured victory for the International Team by winning five holes and losing two against Wyndham Clark. The match began with both players trading early momentum, as Clark took a 1-up lead after winning No. 2 with a birdie, but Kim responded immediately with a birdie of his own on the par-5 third to square the match. Clark regained his advantage with another birdie on No. 6, maintaining the lead through No. 7. The turning point came on No. 8, where Kim capitalized on Clark's bogey to level the match once again. Kim then took control with a birdie on No. 10, taking his first lead of the day. A key moment occurred on No. 9, where Kim's approach shot to three inches from the hole shifted the match win probability in favor of the International player from 45.9% to 60.4%. Kim extended his lead to 2-up after winning No. 11 and reached his largest advantage of 3-up after winning No. 14, ultimately closing out the match with two holes to play.