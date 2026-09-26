Session 4 Recap – 2026 Presidents Cup – Saturday Foursome
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MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 26: Cameron Young of the U.S. Team reacts to his putt on the third green during Saturday's Foursome matches on day three of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 26, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Session recap
Session 4 featured four Foursomes matches, with both teams earning 2 points each to split the session. The U.S. Team earned the first point from the opening match, which teed off at 1:15 p.m., as Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele defeated Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim. The International Team closed the session by earning the final point as Ryan Fox/Min Woo Lee defeated Sam Burns/Wyndham Clark in the closing match, which teed off at 1:57 p.m. The U.S. Team won hole No. 1 in 3 of the matches and hole No. 2 in 3 matches, while the International Team won hole No. 15 in 2 matches. Key moments included Russell Henley missing a putt on hole No. 14, which shifted the tournament win probability toward the International Team from 54.7% to 59.3%. Ryan Fox's approach shot to 3 feet 11 inches on hole No. 13 moved the U.S. Team's tournament win probability from 40.6% down to 36.2%, favoring the International Team. Tom Kim's missed putt on hole No. 8 shifted the International Team's tournament win probability from 53.6% down to 50.1%, favoring the U.S. Team. After the session, the International Team leads 10.5-7.5.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 26: Patrick Cantlay of the U.S. Team catches his ball on the 13th hole during Saturday's Foursome matches on day three of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 26, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Match 1 (1:15 p.m.): Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) defeat Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (INTL) 2 and 1
The U.S. pair won five holes and lost three to secure the victory in the opening Foursomes session. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele took control early, building their largest lead of two holes after No. 11 when Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim recorded a double bogey. The match featured several momentum shifts, including T. Kim's missed putt on No. 8 that increased the U.S. pair's match win probability from 41.4% to 57.7%, swinging momentum toward the U.S. side. However, the U.S. duo responded with four consecutive halved holes from Nos. 12-15, maintaining their two-hole advantage. S.W. Kim's precise approach shot to three feet 10 inches on the par-3 16th shifted the U.S. team's match win probability from 81.0% to 69.1%, but T. Kim converted the birdie putt to cut the deficit to one. The match was decided on No. 17 when Schauffele's 111-yard approach to four feet eight inches set up a birdie that shifted the probability back to the U.S. side from 77.8% to 93.0%, clinching the 2 and 1 victory.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 26: Corey Conners of Canada and the International Team and Nick Taylor of Canada and the International Team eact on the 15th green during Saturday's Foursome matches on day three of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 26, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Match 2 (1:29 p.m.): Corey Conners/Nick Taylor (INTL) defeat Russell Henley/Jacob Bridgeman (U.S.) 1-up
The International Team pair secured victory after winning six holes and losing five in a closely contested match. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor faced an early deficit, losing three consecutive holes (Nos. 1-3) to fall behind by three holes. The U.S. pair maintained their advantage through the front nine, but Conners and Taylor began their comeback with wins on Nos. 4, 9, 11, and 12 to level the match. The decisive moment came on No. 14 where Russell Henley missed a crucial putt, shifting the match win probability toward the International Team from 40% to 62.8%, allowing the International Team to square the match. Conners and Taylor then took the lead on No. 15 with another hole win. The final three holes were halved (Nos. 16-18), with Conners securing the victory by holing his final putt on No. 18, which shifted the match win probability from 69.2% to 99.9% in favor of the International Team. The win provided a crucial point for the International Team in the Foursomes session.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 26: Cameron Young of the U.S. Team reacts to his putt on the third green during Saturday's Foursome matches on day three of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 26, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Match 3 (1:43 p.m.): Cameron Young/Chris Gotterup (U.S.) defeat Adam Scott/Sungjae Im (INTL) 6 and 4
Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup secured a commanding victory in the Foursomes session, winning seven holes while losing just one to close out the match after 14 holes. The U.S. pair established early control, taking the lead on the opening hole when Adam Scott and Sungjae Im made double bogey. Young and Gotterup extended their advantage through the front nine, highlighted by an eagle on No. 3 and birdies on Nos. 4, 6 and 7. The International Team's lone bright spot came on No. 8, where Scott made birdie to briefly cut the deficit. However, Young and Gotterup responded immediately with a birdie on No. 9 to restore their five-hole cushion. The middle stretch featured four consecutive halved holes from Nos. 10-13, including matching birdies on the par-3 13th. The match concluded when Young and Gotterup secured their seventh and final hole win on No. 14 with another birdie. A key moment came on the opening hole when Im's lengthy putt shifted the match win probability toward the U.S. Team from 46.4% to 54.8%.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 26: Ryan Fox of New Zealand and the International Team plays his shot from the seventh tee during Saturday's Foursome matches on day three of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 26, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Match 4 (1:57 p.m.): Ryan Fox/Min Woo Lee (INTL) defeat Sam Burns/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) 3 and 2
The International Team pair won six holes and lost three in this foursomes match that concluded on No. 16. Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark jumped to an early 2-up lead after winning the first two holes, but Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee responded with a birdie on the par-5 third to cut the deficit. After three consecutive halved holes from Nos. 4-6, Fox made a crucial birdie on the par-3 seventh that leveled the match and shifted momentum toward the International side. The Australian-New Zealand duo took their first lead on No. 8, but the match returned to all square after the U.S. pair won No. 11. Fox and Lee regained the lead and took control with three consecutive wins from Nos. 13-15, featuring key contributions from both players. Fox's approach shot to within four feet on the par-3 13th shifted the match win probability toward the International Team from 36.5% to 57.1%, while Lee holed out for birdie on No. 14 to further increase their advantage from 73.6% to 84.5%. The International pair closed out the match with a 3 and 2 victory.
Next session coverage
All times ET
- NBC, Peacock: 12-6 p.m.
- PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m.