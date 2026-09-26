Session 4 Recap – 2026 Presidents Cup – Saturday Foursome

The International Team pair won six holes and lost three in this foursomes match that concluded on No. 16. Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark jumped to an early 2-up lead after winning the first two holes, but Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee responded with a birdie on the par-5 third to cut the deficit. After three consecutive halved holes from Nos. 4-6, Fox made a crucial birdie on the par-3 seventh that leveled the match and shifted momentum toward the International side. The Australian-New Zealand duo took their first lead on No. 8, but the match returned to all square after the U.S. pair won No. 11. Fox and Lee regained the lead and took control with three consecutive wins from Nos. 13-15, featuring key contributions from both players. Fox's approach shot to within four feet on the par-3 13th shifted the match win probability toward the International Team from 36.5% to 57.1%, while Lee holed out for birdie on No. 14 to further increase their advantage from 73.6% to 84.5%. The International pair closed out the match with a 3 and 2 victory.