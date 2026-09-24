Session 1 Recap – 2026 Presidents Cup – Thursday Four-Ball

Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa secured a decisive victory for the U.S. Team, winning five holes while losing only two in the Four-ball format. The U.S. pair established early control with Clark's birdie on the opening hole, then extended their advantage with consecutive birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 to reach their largest lead of 3-up after six holes. Clark was particularly effective with key shots that shifted momentum, including his birdie on No. 4 that increased the U.S. pair's match win probability from 63.7% to 72.8%, and another birdie on No. 8 that boosted their probability from 77.4% to 87.5%. Ryan Fox and Adam Scott managed to win the par-3 seventh hole with Fox's birdie, briefly cutting the deficit to 2-up, but Clark and Morikawa answered immediately on No. 8. The International pair had opportunities during a four-hole stretch from Nos. 9-12 where all holes were halved, but they could not capitalize to close the gap. The International pair's birdie on No. 13 provided another brief spark for the International Team, but Clark and Morikawa made a birdie on No. 15 and clinched the match after 16 holes, securing the 3 and 2 victory.