Session 1 Recap – 2026 Presidents Cup – Thursday Four-Ball
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MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 24: Justin Thomas of the U.S. Team reacts on the 14th green during Thursday's Four-ball matches on day one of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 24, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Session recap
The U.S. Team earned 3 points to the International Team's 2 points in Session 1 Four-ball competition, which featured five matches. The result gives the U.S. Team a 3-2 lead in the overall cup standings. The U.S. Team captured the first point of the session from the opening match, which teed off at 11:35 a.m., as Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns defeated Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im. The International Team closed the session with a victory in the final match, as Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim defeated Chris Gotterup and Patrick Cantlay. Hole No. 13 proved to be a separation point, with the International Team winning it in three of the matches. The U.S. Team won hole No. 6 in three matches while the International Team won hole No. 7 in three matches. Key moments included Burns hitting his approach shot to 2 feet 5 inches on the 14th hole, which moved the U.S. Team's tournament win probability from 50.7% to 52.8%. Justin Thomas made a hole-out on the fifth hole that shifted the tournament win probability toward the U.S. Team from 52.6% to 54.1%.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 24: Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team and Min Woo Lee of Australia and the International Team look on from the first green during Thursday's Four-ball matches on day one of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 24, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Match 1 (11:35 a.m.): Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) defeat Min Woo Lee/Sungjae Im (INTL) 1-up
The U.S. pair secured a narrow victory in a tightly contested Four-ball match, winning three holes and losing two in a match that featured multiple lead changes. Scheffler and Burns jumped ahead early with a birdie on the opening hole, but the International pair leveled the match on No. 5 when Min Woo Lee recorded a birdie against the U.S. side's par. The match remained all square through a stretch of seven consecutive halved holes from Nos. 6-12, as both pairs traded pars and matched birdies on No. 9. Lee and Im briefly took the lead with a birdie on the par-3 13th, but Burns responded immediately on No. 14 with an approach shot from 173 yards that settled just 2 feet 5 inches from the hole, leading to a birdie that leveled the match and cut the International Team's match win probability from 61.8% to 39.8%. The decisive moment came on No. 17, where Lee's missed putt from 12 feet shifted the match win probability toward the U.S. Team from 52.9% to 77.5%. Scheffler sealed the victory on No. 18 with a 34-foot approach shot that came within six inches of the hole, further increasing the U.S. Team's win probability to 93.7%.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 24: Cameron Young of the U.S. Team and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and the International Team look on from the seventh tee during Thursday's Four-ball matches on day one of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 24, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Match 2 (11:53 a.m.): Hideki Matsuyama/Ryo Hisatsune (INTL) defeat Cameron Young/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 3 and 1
Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune secured victory for the International Team by winning four holes and losing one in their Four-ball match against Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele. The U.S. pair took an early lead with a birdie on No. 2, but Matsuyama and Hisatsune quickly leveled the match with a birdie on the par-5 third hole. The match remained all square through a stretch of four consecutive halved holes from Nos. 4-7, featuring matching birdies on the par-4 fourth and par-5 sixth. The International pair took control on No. 8 when Young and Schauffele failed to complete the hole, then extended their advantage with a birdie on the par-3 ninth. From there, Matsuyama and Hisatsune maintained steady pressure through seven consecutive halved holes from Nos. 10-16, before closing out the match with another birdie on No. 17. Hisatsune's birdie putt on the 15th hole provided a key moment, shifting the match win probability toward the International Team from 77.3% to 90.4%.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 24: Nico Echavarria of Colombia and the International Team and Corey Conners of Canada and the International Team prepare for a shot ninth hole during Thursday's Four-ball matches on day one of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 24, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Match 3 (12:11 p.m.): Justin Thomas/Jackson Koivun (U.S.) defeat Corey Conners/Nico Echavarria (INTL) 4 and 3
Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun secured a decisive victory for the U.S. Team in Four-ball play, winning five holes and losing just one to close out the match on the 15th hole. The U.S. pair established early control, taking the lead on No. 3 when Thomas and Koivun carded a birdie while their opponents failed to complete the hole. The U.S. pair extended their advantage with consecutive wins on Nos. 5 and 6, both coming via birdie, to reach 3-up. Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria responded on the par-3 7th, where the International pair holed a birdie that cut the U.S. pair's match win probability from 85.6% to 75.7%. The International pair showed resilience with Echavarria's birdie on No. 4, which had earlier shifted momentum by reducing the U.S. pair's win probability from 64.2% to 50.8%. However, Thomas and Koivun regained control on No. 5 when Thomas rolled in a birdie putt, pushing their win probability back to 68.9%. The match featured a six-hole stretch of draws from Nos. 8-13, before the U.S. pair closed with birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 to secure the 4-and-3 victory.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 24: Ryan Fox of New Zealand and Adam Scott of Australia and the International Team stands next to Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa of the U.S. Team on the first tee during Thursday's Four-ball matches on day one of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 24, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Match 4 (12:29 p.m.): Wyndham Clark/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) defeat Ryan Fox/Adam Scott (INTL) 3 and 2
Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa secured a decisive victory for the U.S. Team, winning five holes while losing only two in the Four-ball format. The U.S. pair established early control with Clark's birdie on the opening hole, then extended their advantage with consecutive birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 to reach their largest lead of 3-up after six holes. Clark was particularly effective with key shots that shifted momentum, including his birdie on No. 4 that increased the U.S. pair's match win probability from 63.7% to 72.8%, and another birdie on No. 8 that boosted their probability from 77.4% to 87.5%. Ryan Fox and Adam Scott managed to win the par-3 seventh hole with Fox's birdie, briefly cutting the deficit to 2-up, but Clark and Morikawa answered immediately on No. 8. The International pair had opportunities during a four-hole stretch from Nos. 9-12 where all holes were halved, but they could not capitalize to close the gap. The International pair's birdie on No. 13 provided another brief spark for the International Team, but Clark and Morikawa made a birdie on No. 15 and clinched the match after 16 holes, securing the 3 and 2 victory.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 24: Si Woo Kim of South Korea and the International Team and Tom Kim of South Korea and the International Team react on the seventh green during Thursday's Four-ball matches on day one of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 24, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Match 5 (12:47 p.m.): Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (INTL) defeat Chris Gotterup/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 3 and 2
Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim secured a decisive victory for the International Team in Four-ball play, winning five holes and losing two to close out the match on No. 16. The International pair established control early, taking a 2-up lead after two holes with the International team earning par on No. 1 and carding a birdie on No. 2. The U.S. pair responded with a birdie on No. 4 to cut the deficit to 1-up, but the match remained close through the middle holes. A key stretch came from holes 8-12, where both sides halved five consecutive holes with matching scores including birdies on Nos. 10 and 12. S.W. Kim's tee shot on No. 7 to four feet one inch helped swing momentum toward the International Team, shifting the match win probability from 40.9% to 51.9%. The International pair pulled away late with wins on Nos. 13 and 14, including the International team's birdie on No. 14 that extended the lead to 3-up. Chris Gotterup's birdie on No. 12 had temporarily slowed the International momentum, cutting their match win probability from 74.8% to 62.3%, but T. Kim and S.W. Kim closed out the victory with authority.
Next session coverage
All times ET
- GOLF Channel: 2-7 p.m.
- PGA Tour Radio: 2-7 p.m.
Session 2 preview - 2026 Presidents Cup - Friday Foursomes
Friday, September 25, 2026
Format overview
In Foursomes (alternate shot), two-player teams play one ball and alternate shots until the hole is completed. Session 2 features five matches.
How to follow
All times ET
- GOLF Channel: 2-7 p.m.
- SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.