Session 2 Recap – 2026 Presidents Cup – Friday Foursome

The International Team pair won three holes and lost two in a closely contested foursomes match that featured two lead changes and extended stretches of halved holes. Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee opened with five consecutive halved holes before taking their first lead with a birdie on No. 6. The match was leveled on No. 8 when Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark responded with a birdie, followed by three more halved holes from Nos. 9-11. Morikawa and Clark took the lead with another birdie on No. 12, but Fox and Lee answered back on No. 15 with a birdie that leveled the match. The decisive moment came on the par-3 16th hole, where Fox holed his approach shot for birdie, shifting the match win probability toward the International Team from 28.2% to 54.2%. On the previous hole, Clark had hit his approach to within five feet on No. 17, cutting the International pair's match win probability from 67.6% to 42.4% and swinging momentum to the U.S. side. However, Morikawa missed the birdie putt on No. 17, which shifted the match win probability back toward Fox and Lee from 36.4% to 72.2%. The International pair maintained their one-hole advantage through the final two holes to secure the victory.