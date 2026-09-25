Session 2 Recap – 2026 Presidents Cup – Friday Foursome
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MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 25: Fans along the first hole during Friday Foursomes on day two of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 25, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Session recap
The International Team delivered a complete performance in Session 2 Foursomes, winning all five matches to earn 5 points while the U.S. Team was shut out. The International Team now leads 7-3 in the overall cup standings. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor earned the first point of the session from the opening match, which teed off at 2:05 p.m. E.T., defeating Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim secured the final point from the closing match, which teed off at 3:01 p.m. E.T., by defeating Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. The International Team won hole No. 3 in three of the matches and hole No. 6 in three matches, while the U.S. Team won hole No. 2 in four matches. Key moments included Ryan Fox holing out on No. 16, which moved the U.S. Team's tournament win probability from 36.1% down to 32.6%, favoring the International Team. Taylor hit his approach to within 2 feet 2 inches on No. 18, shifting the tournament win probability toward the International Team from 61.3% to 64.8%. Collin Morikawa's two-putt on No. 17 moved the tournament win probability from 63.7% to 67.5% in favor of the International Team.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 25: Corey Conners of Canada and the International Team and Nick Taylor of Canada and the International Team walk on the first fairway during Friday Foursomes on day two of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 25, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Match 1 (2:05 p.m. E.T.): Corey Conners/Nick Taylor (INTL) defeat Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) 1-up
Corey Conners and Nick Taylor secured a narrow victory in foursomes play, winning four holes and losing three in a closely contested match. The International pair faced an early deficit when Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns took a 1-up lead after No. 2 with a birdie. However, Conners and Taylor responded with birdies on Nos. 3 and 5 to level the match, then took the lead with another birdie on the par-5 sixth hole. The match featured two notable stretches of halved holes, with both teams matching scores on Nos. 7-9 and again from Nos. 13-18. Taylor's approach shot on the final hole proved crucial, landing just over two feet from the pin and shifting the match win probability toward the International Team from 43% to 89.1%. Burns nearly matched the effort with his putt from nearly 18 feet, but it settled 14 inches short. The International pair maintained their narrow advantage throughout the back nine after regaining the lead on No. 12 with a birdie, closing out the match with six consecutive halves to secure the 1-up victory.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 25: Sungjae Im of South Korea and the International Team, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and the International Team, Russell Henley of the U.S. Team and Jacob Bridgeman of the U.S. Team walk from the first tee during Friday's Foursomes on day two of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 25, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Match 2 (2:19 p.m. E.T.): Sungjae Im/Hideki Matsuyama (INTL) defeat Russell Henley/Jacob Bridgeman (U.S.) 3 and 2
The International pair secured a decisive Foursomes victory after winning six holes and losing three. Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman took an early lead with a birdie on No. 2, but Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama responded immediately with a birdie on the par-5 third to square the match. The International side then took control with a four-hole winning streak from Nos. 3-6, featuring birdies on Nos. 3, 5, and 6. Matsuyama delivered a crucial birdie on No. 12 that shifted the match win probability toward the International Team from 61.4% to 78.6%. After the U.S. pair cut the deficit with consecutive wins on Nos. 10-11, Matsuyama produced another birdie on No. 12 to restore the two-hole lead. The International duo maintained their advantage through three consecutive halved holes (Nos. 13-15) before Matsuyama clinched the match with a par on No. 16, shifting the match win probability toward the International Team from 78.5% to 94.4% and securing the 3 and 2 victory for the International Team.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 25: Ryan Fox of New Zealand and the International Team and Min Woo Lee of Australia and the International Team wait to tee off on the first tee during Friday's Foursomes on day two of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 25, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Match 3 (2:33 p.m. E.T.): Ryan Fox/Min Woo Lee (INTL) defeat Collin Morikawa/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) 1-up
The International Team pair won three holes and lost two in a closely contested foursomes match that featured two lead changes and extended stretches of halved holes. Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee opened with five consecutive halved holes before taking their first lead with a birdie on No. 6. The match was leveled on No. 8 when Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark responded with a birdie, followed by three more halved holes from Nos. 9-11. Morikawa and Clark took the lead with another birdie on No. 12, but Fox and Lee answered back on No. 15 with a birdie that leveled the match. The decisive moment came on the par-3 16th hole, where Fox holed his approach shot for birdie, shifting the match win probability toward the International Team from 28.2% to 54.2%. On the previous hole, Clark had hit his approach to within five feet on No. 17, cutting the International pair's match win probability from 67.6% to 42.4% and swinging momentum to the U.S. side. However, Morikawa missed the birdie putt on No. 17, which shifted the match win probability back toward Fox and Lee from 36.4% to 72.2%. The International pair maintained their one-hole advantage through the final two holes to secure the victory.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 25: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa and the International Team, Adam Scott of Australia and the International Team, Justin Thomas of the U.S. Team and Cameron Young of the U.S. Team prepare to tee off on the first tee during Friday's Foursomes on day two of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 25, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Match 4 (2:47 p.m. E.T.): Adam Scott/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (INTL) defeat Justin Thomas/Cameron Young (U.S.) 3 and 2
Adam Scott and Christiaan Bezuidenhout secured a decisive victory for the International Team, winning six holes and losing three to close out the match on No. 16. The International pair established early control with Scott's birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole, which shifted the match win probability toward the International Team from 51.9% to 67.4%. Scott also delivered a crucial birdie on the par-5 3rd hole that helped build momentum after the U.S. pair had squared the match early. The International duo extended their advantage through the middle portion of the round, reaching their largest lead of 4-up after No. 12 when Thomas and Young struggled to a bogey. Bezuidenhout contributed a key approach shot on the par-3 9th hole, hitting to within four feet and increasing the International Team's match win probability from 73.7% to 83.0%. Scott and Bezuidenhout maintained steady play down the stretch, halving three consecutive holes from Nos. 14-16 to secure the victory. The match concluded when the International pair held a 3-up advantage with only two holes remaining, giving the International Team an important point in the session.
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Kim of South Korea and the International Team reacts to his putt on the first green during Friday's Foursomes on day two of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 25, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Match 5 (3:01 p.m. E.T.): Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (INTL) defeat Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 4 and 3
Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim delivered a Foursomes victory for the International Team, winning five holes and losing just one to secure a 4 and 3 triumph over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. The International pair established early control with T. Kim's birdie on the opening hole, which shifted the match win probability in their favor from 45.9% to 57.3%. After Cantlay and Schauffele briefly squared the match on No. 2, T. Kim and S.W. Kim regained the lead with another birdie on No. 5. The decisive momentum came on No. 9, where S.W. Kim holed his second shot for birdie, extending their advantage to 2-up while boosting the International Team's match win probability from 57.9% to 73.3%. The Korean duo maintained steady play through the middle stretch, halving three consecutive holes from Nos. 6-8, then four consecutive holes from Nos. 10-13, before closing out the match with consecutive wins on Nos. 14 and 15. Their largest lead of 4-up after the 15th hole proved decisive, as the match concluded with three holes remaining. The victory marked an important point for the International Team in the Foursomes session.
Next session coverage
All times ET
- GOLF Channel: 8-9 a.m.
- NBC, Peacock: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- PGA Tour Radio: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.