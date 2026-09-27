Scottie Scheffler on fan behavior after concession: ‘There’s no place for that’

Scheffler never trailed against the Colombian, helping to propel the Americans to a stirring comeback at Medinah Country Club. The world No. 1 was 3 up and in control through 13 holes, but the match took a turn at the par-4 14th. It was there that a fan yelled out a vocal “Go Scottie” call in the middle of Echavarria’s back swing, causing him to sky his tee shot just 226 yards into the right rough.